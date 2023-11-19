November 19, 2023
'Money worries around Christmas make me feel like a failure - my top tips to save cash'


Two mums share their financial struggles, as money and health experts explain how best to deal with the rising cost of Christmas

UK households are set to be £3bn worse off compared with last year’s festive season (Getty Images)

With its bright lights, cheery music and messages of goodwill, Christmas is meant to feel like the happiest time of the year. But for some, even though ‘tis the season to be jolly, it’s also a time of financial hardship and worry, with even more strain on already stretched purse strings. And this year, the nation’s households are going to be a staggering £3 billion worse off compared with the 2022 festive season.

“Sadly the cost of living crisis looks set to have a serious effect on households this year, making it harder for people to feel the Christmas cheer,” explains Adam Bullock, UK director at TopCashback. “It will be very rare that a household will not be affected by the cost of living crisis this Christmas.”

As a result, celebrations for the 2023 holiday season could look very different. Having experienced money issues in the past, Maddy Alexander-Grout, 40, knows first-hand what it’s like to have to scale back the festivities and is buying all of her presents either secondhand or in the sales after experiencing a “bumpy” 12 months.

“Ten years ago I was £40,000 in debt,” she tells us. “It was a really scary time for me and I began receiving letters from debt collectors and I ended up with bailiffs at my door. I packed up my stuff in the middle of the night and moved back to Southampton where my family lived to start a new chapter. That Christmas I had to have some very difficult conversations with family and friends as I told them about my situation and that I couldn’t afford to celebrate the way I was used to doing.”

Mum-of-two Maddy made her own gifts
Agatha has been worrying for months

Maddy’s story of cutting back at Christmas isn’t unusual, particularly in today’s climate. While the big day may be more than a month away, 44% of Brits say they have committed to reduce non-essential spending to help cover the extra outlay.

Great Expectations

For Agatha O’Neill from Tunbridge Wells, increasing living costs mean that she’s been left figuring out how she can cope with the extra expectations for Christmas. “I don’t make ends meet in a normal month, so how am I going to do it?” she says. “I’ve been doing extra bits, like using TopCashback or using Vinted to sell things to get me to the end of the month, but I already live paycheque to paycheque.”

While many of us may be preparing for a more purse-friendly Christmas, it’s hard to deny that there’s an expectation to splash out on celebrations. In December alone typical household expenditure rises by 29%.

This is something that resonates with 39-year-old Agatha. The pressure to have a perfect Christmas meant that the single mum started worrying about the festivities back in September.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Stirling Council cancels Hogmanay fireworks to save money

Stirling Council cancels Hogmanay fireworks to save money

November 19, 2023
India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final Today: 4 money lessons from the biggest festival of cricket

India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final Today: 4 money lessons from the biggest festival of cricket

November 19, 2023

You may have missed

UPI Panchang for Sunday, November 19, 2023

UPI Panchang for Sunday, November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023
Top 3 gainers after ‘FTX crash bottom’

Top 3 gainers after ‘FTX crash bottom’

November 19, 2023
Bitcoin flirts with K, these 2 altcoins are skyrocketing today: Market Watch

These are this week’s top performers as Bitcoin price remains at $36K (Weekend Watch)

November 19, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Israel-Hamas war: Critically ill patients trapped in ‘death zone’ Gaza hospital as strike continues

November 19, 2023
When You’re Gen Z But Live in a 900-Year-Old European Castle cnn

When You’re Gen Z But Live in a 900-Year-Old European Castle cnn

November 19, 2023
CI Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG) looks like a good stock, and it’s going ex-dividend soon

RFG Holdings (JSE:RFG) shareholders have lost 15% since investing in the stock five years ago

November 19, 2023