Money tips for when your grown-up kids move back home

In January 2020 Carol and Ian Murdoch had a big decision to make. Should they help care for Ian’s elderly parents and move into their house down the road, or take the plunge and stop renting and buy a home of their own?

The couple decided to move into Ian’s family home to help his mum, Catherine, 77, care for his dad, also called Ian, 79.

It was a good decision. Just weeks later the country was in coronavirus lockdown. Carol, an educational consultant, and Ian, who works in the civil service, did most of the errands, such as the supermarket shopping, while his parents stayed shielded at home.

Ian Sr died in April last year, but the couple have decided to stay living with