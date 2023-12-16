December 16, 2023
Money tips for when your grown-up kids move back home


In January 2020 Carol and Ian Murdoch had a big decision to make. Should they help care for Ian’s elderly parents and move into their house down the road, or take the plunge and stop renting and buy a home of their own?

The couple decided to move into Ian’s family home to help his mum, Catherine, 77, care for his dad, also called Ian, 79.

It was a good decision. Just weeks later the country was in coronavirus lockdown. Carol, an educational consultant, and Ian, who works in the civil service, did most of the errands, such as the supermarket shopping, while his parents stayed shielded at home.

Ian Sr died in April last year, but the couple have decided to stay living with



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Coca-Cola Doesn't Make Money Selling Cans of Soda. Here's What It Sells Instead.

Coca-Cola Doesn’t Make Money Selling Cans of Soda. Here’s What It Sells Instead.

December 16, 2023
Best Savings Accounts For Kids And Teens Of December 2023 – Forbes Advisor

Best Savings Accounts For Kids And Teens Of December 2023 – Forbes Advisor

December 16, 2023

You may have missed

2 reasons to buy Microsoft stock, and 1 reason to sell The Motley Fool

2 reasons to buy Microsoft stock, and 1 reason to sell The Motley Fool

December 16, 2023
Service, please! Sohela, what's the cooking like in Shoreditch

Service, please! Sohela, what’s the cooking like in Shoreditch

December 16, 2023
Rarible Protocol and Arbitrum One: A Game-Changing Integration for NFT Developers – Newstral

Rarible Protocol and Arbitrum One: A Game-Changing Integration for NFT Developers – Newstral

December 16, 2023
We moved to NYC in the 80's because as we grew we needed more help. Our house is small, but we like the convenience.

We moved to NYC in the 80’s because as we grew we needed more help. Our house is small, but we like the convenience.

December 16, 2023
Scientists use AI to find hidden sources of clean energy underground

Scientists use AI to find hidden sources of clean energy underground

December 16, 2023
Sanjay Ghodawat (Entrepreneur) Wiki, Age, Net Worth, Wife, Family & More

Sanjay Ghodawat (Entrepreneur) Wiki, Age, Net Worth, Wife, Family & More – Business News – Business News

December 16, 2023