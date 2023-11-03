Money Talks | How to save money on your energy bills

TEMPLE, Texas — With the recent cold snap, we’ve gone from paying high cooling costs, to now needing to pay heating costs! This means many Central Texans are looking for tips on how to save a few dollars on their energy costs.

Do you know the rate that you are paying for electricity? To find out what you are paying, and if you live in an area of Texas that’s open to competition between energy providers, you can use powertochoose.org to shop around for energy, and then take the steps recommended by Certified Financial Advisor Neil Vannoy on this edition of Money Talks.

“You can save on energy costs while you’re traveling by lowering the temperature in your home several degrees and lowering the temperature of your hot water heater, and by unplugging any unnecessary electronic devices you can save money while you’re gone,” Vannoy told 6 News.



Wearing some more clothes and using blankets will also affect that bill amount.

“Lowering your thermostat a degree or two will lead to lower heating bills without making your home feel much colder,” said Vannoy. “Experts estimate that each degree you reduce the thermostat can lead to a 3-5% reduction in your heating bill. Closing the vents in rooms you don’t use can help you reduce your heating costs, but don’t forget to keep those doors closed to keep hot air from going into those areas.”



Also, modern technology can make a difference, and many like to take advantage of that!

“Using a programable thermostat to increase the temperature in your house when you’re not home can help you save money,” Vannoy said. “For the tech-savvy viewers, there are smart thermostats that use geofencing to set your home’s temperature based on your location. They’ll know when you leave, and these thermostats can start cooling off your house when you’re on your way home so it’s at your preferred temperature when you arrive.”



Since it’s supposed to warm up again this weekend, just remember that sometimes the simple solution works.

“The old-fashioned way to save money on a/c is to use a fan. I’ve found that I can keep the thermostat set 1-2 degrees warmer in the summer when I use the ceiling fan in my home office,” Vannoy told 6 News.

That would go for a space heater as well, just run it safely and not unattended! And of course, replacing your HVAC filter regularly can increase the efficiency of your a/c.

The full interview with Vannoy on this topic can be found below.

More Money Talks from 6 News: