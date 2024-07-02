July 2, 2024
Money-saving expert explains how to become £100 richer in just one month


Vicky Parry is an award-winning journalist and Content Editor over at MoneyMagpie.com and loves to help readers save cash – here are her top tips for making small money gains each month

Small steps can add up to a lot when it comes to saving and making money(Getty Images)

Finding extra cash seems impossible some months – but it is entirely possible if you know how.

If you’ve been finding your paycheque doesn’t stretch to the end of the month these days, you’re not alone. MoneyMagpie is about finding ways to save money and make extra cash, so keep reading for our top tips to become £100 richer in just one month.




Small things add up

Many of the tips we suggest aren’t going to make you rich overnight. But the good news is that it takes just a few minutes each day for lots of them, and you’ll earn small gains over time. With that in mind – it sounds ridiculous and cliché’ -but when was the last time you collected all the change lying around your home?

Check pockets, coats, handbags, sports kit, and yes, under the sofa cushions. I did this the other day and managed to collect a handsome £22.34 with random coins in pockets and bags, and a fiver forgotten in the glovebox.

Make the most of cashback sites

Cashback sites are popular because it’s so easy to get what is effectively a discount on your everyday internet shopping. If you shop via the cashback site page, eligible transactions earn a small percentage of your purchase back. You can pay out once you reach £5 – which could be done in a couple of transactions.

Cashback sites also run referral schemes. This is where both you and a friend get free money because you refer them and your friend signs up. TopCashback is currently offering £35 on their referral scheme, while your friend earns £10 free money too.

Make money online

The other bonus of cashback sites is they have more than just online shopping now. They each have a “free money” section, which lets you earn cash for completing surveys or playing online games.

The rewards are usually only a few pounds at a time, but you can find daily deals. Over the course of a month, this could easily add up to £30 or more. If you do this AND refer a friend, that’s £65 in your pocket next month with hardly any effort!



