December 10, 2023
'Money play': GOP strategist explains why Kevin McCarthy is still clinging to Donald Trump


Kevin McCarthy recently endorsed Trump and said he would consider working in a future administration of the former president, but his motives are suspect, a Republican insider said Saturday.

Republican strategist Susan del Percio, who has a history of working with Republican candidates and in Rudy Giuliani’s administration, appeared on MSNBC’s Ayman, where she was asked about the potential for the failed House speaker to claim a spot in Trump’s next administration, should he prevail in 2024.

The host pointed out that Trump will want “somebody who is going to be loyal to him.”

“Do you think Kevin McCarthy meets that threshold to earn a spot in a potential trump cabinet?” Ayman asked.

ALSO READ: Erotic images vanish from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Facebook page after Raw Story questions

“No, but that’s not the reason why he floated it out there,” del Percio said. “Let’s not forget, the reason why Kevin McCarthy endorsed Donald trump, and even floated the idea of well, to the question of would you serve in the cabinet, is because he has to go out and make money now.”

She continued:

“So, he wants to be the Trump loyalists, the polls are, you may not like it, but Trump is in this fight. So of course, he wants to go out looking like a power player who might be in a Trump administration … that’s all this is. This is money play for Kevin McCarthy.”

Watch the video below or click here.



