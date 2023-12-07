December 7, 2023
Money needed to make Baton Rouge youth detention center more secure, DA says


BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Security concerns about the youth detention center were raised after recent inmate escapes.

During Monday’s Press Club meeting, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore said the juvenile facility is not properly built to house inmates.


“Somebody’s going to get hurt again at the Juvenile Detention Center,” Moore said.

He said there have been attempts to make it more secure but “it just doesn’t work.”

Members of the Juvenile Detention Center Task Force got to see firsthand the conditions inside the facility after three teens escaped.

“With the low ceilings and how the last folks escaped their razor wire up there. The razor wire is illegal, and we must get approval from the state,” Councilman Darryl Hurst said.

Moore said getting a new facility or fixing the current one comes down to funding.

“It’s always about the money, especially for people who pay taxes. We already have enough taxes, can we not use those and put it to this, that’s needed,” Moore said.

The committee said they would visit other facilities across the state before bringing their concerns to city leaders.

Latest news



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

How Jacob Rees-Mogg’s hedge fund lost its way

How Jacob Rees-Mogg’s hedge fund lost its way

December 7, 2023
How to save money while combating climate change: Part 2

How to save money while combating climate change: Part 2

December 7, 2023

You may have missed

Former Jags employee accused of stealing million, using it for cars, gambling and crypto

Former Jags employee accused of stealing $22 million, using it for cars, gambling and crypto | Turncoat – Cryptosaurus

December 7, 2023
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) remains strong despite investor trouble – TipRanks.com

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) remains strong despite investor trouble – TipRanks.com

December 7, 2023
Fashion industry leaders at COP28 highlight the need to take action

Fashion industry leaders at COP28 highlight the need to take action

December 7, 2023
Oprah Winfrey opens up about recent weight loss after considering Ozempic

Oprah Winfrey opens up about recent weight loss after considering Ozempic

December 7, 2023
Startup: the new rock star

Startup: the new rock star

December 7, 2023
Sotheby's launches first Bitcoin ordinals-based NFT auction

Sotheby’s Launches the First Bitcoin Ordinals-Based NFT Auction – Cryptosaurus

December 7, 2023