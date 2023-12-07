Money needed to make Baton Rouge youth detention center more secure, DA says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Security concerns about the youth detention center were raised after recent inmate escapes.

During Monday’s Press Club meeting, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore said the juvenile facility is not properly built to house inmates.





“Somebody’s going to get hurt again at the Juvenile Detention Center,” Moore said.

He said there have been attempts to make it more secure but “it just doesn’t work.”

EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore addresses recent homicides, juvenile escapees



Members of the Juvenile Detention Center Task Force got to see firsthand the conditions inside the facility after three teens escaped.

“With the low ceilings and how the last folks escaped their razor wire up there. The razor wire is illegal, and we must get approval from the state,” Councilman Darryl Hurst said.

Moore said getting a new facility or fixing the current one comes down to funding.

“It’s always about the money, especially for people who pay taxes. We already have enough taxes, can we not use those and put it to this, that’s needed,” Moore said.

The committee said they would visit other facilities across the state before bringing their concerns to city leaders.

