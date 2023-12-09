Money management tips for the most festive season

As the holiday season approaches, there’s a palpable excitement in the air, and yet, amidst the joy and festivities, there’s often a looming concern for many — the strain holiday spending can put on your finances. But embracing the spirit of the holiday season does not mean you have to empty your pockets; here are several ways on how you can survive the holiday spending.

Creating a budget list

One can never go wrong with making a budget list when going shopping during the holidays. Not only will it save you time in deciding which products and items to buy, but it will also give you an idea of how much you can spend from your budget and how much you can afford before shopping. Creating your budget list can include the presents for your family, the holiday decorations, and packed or canned ingredients for the holiday dinner.

Purchasing gifts and decors during “Ber Months”

Holiday rush is one of the things consumers would want to avoid during the season. Aside from the exhausting late shopping, the prices of gifts and decorations go higher due to consumer demands. That’s why it is practical to go shopping as early as the Ber Months so you could potentially save more time and money plus avoid being bombarded with the other agendas as the big day approaches.

Taking advantage of sales and discounts

During the holiday season, there is a surge in sales-related promotions because it’s the season of gift-giving. While you may not be able to find huge discounts on the items you’re looking for, purchasing items on sale can still be beneficial in terms of your budget. With a little research, you can find a range of products that are being offered at a reduced rate, from electronics to clothing, and make the most of the sales season. By taking advantage of seasonal discounts, you can shop smartly and save money while still getting the most out of your shopping experience.

Using credit cards for flexible payment

Credit card and membership programs often offer rewards and promotions that can be applied to your shopping. You can claim these rewards or use accumulated points to purchase items you may need, which can help reduce your overall expenses. Additionally, using credit cards instead of cash can provide a safer shopping experience since you don’t have to carry large sums of cash, and you can also keep track of your spending more easily since all your transactions are recorded on your credit card statement.

Aside from that, credit cards are great companions for extra spending needed during the holiday season as they provide convenience, making the shopping experience more enjoyable. In addition, credit cards offer various benefits such as cashbacks and rewards, which you can use in your next purchases. It also offers opportunities for 0 percent interest and better protection against fraud. By using credit cards instead of cash, you can have a safer shopping experience as you don’t have to carry a large amount of money.

