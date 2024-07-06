Money management begins at a young age

California has the eighth-highest quality of education in the nation but still finds itself in the lower half—37th to be exact—in a recent WalletHub survey of “key indicators of a well-educated population.”

Looking at all 50 states, the data points included educational attainment, school quality, and achievement gaps between genders and races to determine the most- and least-educated parts of America.

While curriculum in recent years has reflected the need to address gender, race and other social issues, the area of financial literacy has been left behind.

This is wrong.

Secondary school students, even middle-schoolers for that matter, can no longer afford to be pushed into their adult lives not knowing at least the basics of how to manage money and make sound financial decisions.

A ballot initiative called the California Personal Finance Education Act, which was headed for the November ballot, would have forced educators to teach money matters in classrooms. It was a good start, but Gov. Gavin Newsom and members of the legislature got together with the nonprofit NGPF Mission 2030, an affiliate of Next Gen Personal Finance, and decided to instead fast-track a piece of legislation that accomplishes the same thing and possibly more. The law made the ballot initiative no longer necessary.

Assembly Bill 2927 will require a semester-long personal finance education course for all high school students by the 2027-28 school year, with personal finance added as a graduation requirement starting with the class of 2030-31.

It doesn’t really matter how the topic became law, the point is, financial literacy in high school will soon be mandatory, and we couldn’t be happier. While there are other subjects that, according to some, divide society and have no place in public education, the financial literacy piece is a totally practical idea that will serve students well for the rest of their lives. It’s something that can’t be politicized.

Tim Ranzetta, co-founder of NGPF and leader of the Californians for Financial Education initiative campaign, commended Sacramento for the “leadership and commitment to guaranteeing access to one semester personal finance education for every California student. We look forward to supporting the implementation of this essential course.” Hear, hear to that.

