November 1, 2023
Money management at Coleg Cambria's student budget events


Coleg Cambria’s Learner Experience team has had a busy start to the academic year, hosting Money Matters sessions focused on the cost-of-living crisis, ensuring learners are independent and ready for financial challenges when they enter the world of work or higher education.

Students with Big Ideas Wales mentor Joseph George – AKA Joey G, at a rap workshop.

These included four rap workshops with Big Ideas Wales mentor Joseph George – AKA Joey G – and a popular Clothing Swap shop at the college’s Yale site, in Wrexham, supported by a £250 contribution from the Wrexham County Council Youth Grant, which enabled them to buy steamers, hangers, and rails to present the items.

Enterprise and entrepreneurship coordinator Judith Alexander said: “Throughout the year we will be holding events in partnership with leading organisations and individuals to shine a light on the pressures of modern society, notably rising energy and fuel costs, the cost-of-living crisis and more.

Top stories:

“This is not to alarm the students, it’s to ensure they are in the best possible position and able to handle whatever life throws at them when they leave college and go to university or begin their careers.”

She added: “We would like to say a big thank you to Big Ideas Wales and everyone who has supported us, this information and guidance will be invaluable for the learners now and in the future.”

Clothing Swap shop at Coleg Cambrias Yale site.

Among the visitors to the swap shop was music student Tilly Cook, who said: “This has been great for those of us who don’t want to buy into big industries, and support recycling and reusing rather than throwing things away.

“To have it at the college and so accessible in such a warm, fun environment was a big plus as well.”

• For a full list of events taking place this year, email judith.alexander@cambria.ac.uk or tim.feak@cambria.ac.uk.





