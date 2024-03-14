Money hack helps woman save $10,000 in 100 days

A woman has revealed the that allows her to put away thousands of dollars in just a few months.

The has left many Aussies trying to hold onto as much of their money as possible and there are to make sure you stay in the black.

Jenny Joo has is following a method that sees her put cash in a piggy bank every day and it adds up to a substantial amount if she sticks with it.

Jenny has been depositing different sums of cash into a money tin with the goal of saving more $10,000 in 100 days. (Source: Instagram/TikTok)

The Brisbane woman bought a money tin and set herself the task of saving between $2 and $200 each day. She labelled each day with equal increments – day one is $2, day two is $4, day three is $6 and so on.

In her hack, Jenny can pick any day between one and 100 to deposit the money rather than sequentially.

If she has loads of leftover money one day, she can choose to cross off one of the more expensive envelopes, or she can just chuck in some spare change. It’s completely up to her.

If she sticks to this plan, she will save a little more than $10,000 in just 100 days.

It might be difficult for Aussies who don’t carry much cash, or those who don’t have that much money at the end of each day. But people couldn’t believe how much you could end up with if you were careful with your money.

“My gosh, I need to start doing this, this is a great idea,” said one viewer.

Another added: “Brilliant idea I will definitely try, thank you for sharing.”

Jenny admitted there were some days where she couldn’t add to the money tin, but she said you could stretch this plan out to the whole year instead of 100 days and you’d still end up with more than $10,000 to play with.

While many of us left money tins behind when we reached adulthood, others have been dusting them off as they feel the pinch of cost-of-living pressures.

One Aussie a whopping $3,293 in six months by putting all her spare change into a tin.

“We just saved all our $5 notes, and all our coins. We are moving house at the moment, so I’ve sold a lot on , so all that goes in there,” she said.

“Sometimes you have to get cash out because places … have cash only. So, for example, today I was at an alteration place to pick up some alterations. It was cash only so I had to get cash out and all the change went straight in [the tin].”

