Money blog: New British Airways safety video described as ‘work of art’ | UK News

$70,000 tables, 2,800 bottles of champagne and celebrities galore: Inside the ‘most exclusive’ party in the world

By Ollie Cooper, Money blog reporter

Cars flying at 200mph, 9L bottles of champagne carried by four bartenders and A-list celebrities are just some of the things you can expect to go past you at one of the world’s most exclusive parties.

Amber Lounge hosts an annual superyacht party in Monaco to coincide with the eponymous Formula One Grand Prix held there.

Sky News spoke with the company to get an insight into what goes on at one of the most exclusive events in the world.

The company says its parties are “where the international jet-set, royalty, film stars, A-List celebrities and the Formula One fraternity enjoy ultra luxe post-race hospitality and the ultimate trackside afterparty experience”.

Amber Lounge is a “travelling lifestyle event”, rather than a fixed venue and as such a team of 81 people is expected to set up shop on a tri-decked, 108ft superyacht in just 72 hours, ready for guests to arrive from Thursday ahead of race weekend.

The superyacht is moored just a few feet from the famous Tabac corner, meaning punters party just metres from the action.

Attendees pay a pretty penny to come along and naturally expect a lot for their considerable investment – with free-flowing Dom Perignon and bottomless caviar just a couple of the amenities included.

Given their clientele, the company has dealt with some fairly extravagant requests over the years – including having to organise a private flight to nearby Nice, followed by a helicopter drop-off to Monte Carlo – and finally a chauffeur service to take guests to the event.

The guest list regularly features F1 drivers themselves, as well as celebrities from Justin Bieber to Pamela Anderson.

Given there are so many high-flyers and A-listers, Amber Lounge also allows personal security personnel in free of charge, so long as they are working.

The company estimates around 56,000 bottles of champagne have been popped on its decks in Monaco across the 20 years it’s been running – that’s about 2,800 across the three days each year.

During the day (and included within your ticket price), you can expect luxury tender transfers, an all-day open bar, Mediterranean buffets and live DJ sets.

By night, guests are whisked away to a bespoke pop-up club built on the terrace of Le Méridien Beach Plaza – the only hotel in Monte Carlo with its own private beach and direct tender access to the F1 track.

The money

The event promises to be the “most exclusive” of its kind among everything on offer in Monaco on race weekend.

That’s a pretty bold claim, given that it’s hosted in a country famed for affluence, extravagance and eye-watering prices.

As a result, you won’t be surprised to see the price list.

VIP tables, of which there are usually between five and 10, cost about $40,000 per night, but you can get access as a regular guest for around $5,000 for the three days.

Here are the listed prices for next year, although it’s worth noting that for bespoke VIP packages, you’ll need to reach out to organisers personally, with some going for as much as $70,000 for a single night.

If you choose to look at the numbers another way, these high value tickets represent value for money.

The starting price of a week’s charter on Mac One, the superyacht hired by Amber Lounge, starts at around $134,000 (£105,000) per week plus expenses.

When that’s stacked up against a $5,100 three-day viewing package, the ticket prices don’t seem quite so bad.

Tickets are like gold dust, with the guest list always full and tables already selling for 2025’s event.

“Amber Lounge is known to be the most extravagant party and it’s no secret that no expense is spared in making it bigger and better each year,” Amber Lounge managing director Lauren Green told Sky News.