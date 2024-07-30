Monarch Money Budgeting App Review 2024

The right budgeting app can turn managing your money from a tedious task to a treat. Monarch Money might fit the bill, with an intuitive system that helps you track your expenses, create a budget, and even monitor your investments. Below, CNBC Select reviews Monarch Money’s features, pricing and whether it’s right for you.

Monarch Cost $8.33/month (billed $99.99 yearly); $14.99/month (billed monthly)

Standout features Net worth tracker, investment portfolio tracking, goal creation and progress tracking, budgeting and expense tracking

Categorizes your expenses Yes, but users can modify

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards, as well as IRAs, 401(k)s, mortgages and loans

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android); web version also offered

Security features Utilizes industry-leading security practices, according to Monarch’s website Includes easy-to-navigate money-tracking dashboard, including a net-worth tracker and investment portfolio tracking and breakdown

Easily syncs to your bank accounts, credit cards and other financial accounts

Lets users easily create and prioritize major goals

Lets users add collaborators (like a financial advisor or partner) for free

Tracks recurring expenses Not free to use

Recommendations in the “advice” tab are a bit generic View More View Less

As with any fintech platform, Monarch Money has a handful of pros and cons to consider before signing up for the app and committing to an annual subscription. Pros The dashboard is fairly straightforward to navigate, making it easy to set up your account.

Like many other budgeting apps on the market, Monarch Money allows you to connect your bank accounts, investment accounts, and credit cards so the dashboard automatically updates to reflect your transactions, balances and net worth every time you log in.

The dashboard shows your monthly recurring expenses, making it easy to identify your subscriptions, memberships, and other regular payments.

The dashboard also includes a net worth tracker, a monthly progress tracker for your income and expenses, an investment tracker for your portfolio and cash flow, plus spending and income reports. Cons Monarch Money costs $99.99 when billed per year ($8.33 per month or $14.99 billed monthly), which may be more than you’re willing to pay for a budgeting app.

Monarch Money works by syncing information from your bank, credit cards and investment accounts to give you a bird’s-eye view of where your money goes. Users can also connect student loans, other debts and assets (like crypto, property and vehicles). You can create a monthly budget and monitor your transactions and recurring expenses. You can also use the app to track your net worth over time and monitor investment portfolio activity.

Some of Monarch Money’s more useful features include: Personalized and prioritized goals: You can create a list of custom goals (like “down payment for a house” or “Paris vacation”) and then assign financial accounts to each goal. Monarch will then make some simple recommendations based on the amount you set for each goal, the balances of your linked accounts, and other factors to help keep you on track. While the app’s advice can be helpful, you’ll probably want to use a financial advisor for more complicated goals such as saving for your retirement.

You can create a list of custom goals (like “down payment for a house” or “Paris vacation”) and then assign financial accounts to each goal. Monarch will then make some simple recommendations based on the amount you set for each goal, the balances of your linked accounts, and other factors to help keep you on track. While the app’s advice can be helpful, you’ll probably want to use a financial advisor for more complicated goals such as saving for your retirement. Zero-based budgeting: On the budgeting side, Monarch Money enables the zero-based budgeting approach, similar to YNAB. It tells users exactly how much money they have left to spend each month, though, it doesn’t force you to give every dollar a job.

Monarch Money’s comprehensive dashboard (and subscription fee) is best for those who want to see all of their finances at a glance, and will actually use the app to inform their decisions about what to do with their money.

$8.33/month or $99.99/year (billed annually) $14.99/month (billed monthly) Monarch Money offers a 7-day free trial.

You can sign up for Monarch Money on their website or by downloading the app and following the prompts to include your information, like your name and email address. The app is available in Google Play and the App Store.

Monarch Money is a strong budgeting and expense tracker platform, but it’s not the right choice for everyone. If you refuse to pay for a budgeting app, then Empower is another platform that syncs to your online accounts so you can track your transactions and monitor your investments. However, unlike Monarch Money, Empower is free to use unless you want to add on investment management services. In this case, you’ll pay 0.89% of your portfolio (for accounts under $1 million).

Empower Cost App is free, but users have option to add investment management services for 0.89% of their money (for accounts under $1 million)

Standout features A budgeting app and investment tool that tracks both your spending and your wealth

Categorizes your expenses Yes, but users can modify

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards, as well as IRAs, 401(k)s, mortgages and loans

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features Data encryption, fraud protection and strong user authentication Free to use

Includes money-tracking dashboard, plus a net-worth tracker as well as a breakdown of your investment portfolio

Offers free investing tools, such as a retirement planner and an investment checkup tool

Syncs to your bank accounts and credit cards as well as other financial accounts

Offers The Currency blog for financial planning tips

Security features include data encryption, fraud protection and strong user authentication Budgeting features aren’t as comprehensive as other apps

Investment management services come with cost View More View Less

If you’re looking for a budgeting app that takes a different approach to organizing your money, then Goodbudget is worth a look. It enables the cash envelope system virtually. Your first 20 envelopes are free but for unlimited envelopes, this will run you $70 a year. At that price point, Goodbudget is a bit more affordable than Monarch Money but it’s an entirely different budgeting method.

Goodbudget Cost Free for 20 total envelopes; $10/month (or $80/year) for unlimited envelopes

Standout features Allows couples to use the envelope system digitally for budgeting, and allows couples to track their debt

Categorizes your expenses Yes, but users must manually input transactions since the app does not sync to your bank account

Links to accounts No, users must manually input purchases and transactions

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android) and as a version for laptops

Security features Information is secured using bank-grade 256-bit SSL Free version of the app

Helps couples manage their money together, track spending and track debt

Ability to share budget with your partner

Digital envelopes help couples save for big goals that matter to them

Money management courses and resources available Can’t connect bank accounts so users must manually enter transactions View More View Less

