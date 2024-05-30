Mom slammed after asking followers for money despite spending $17,000 in one month

A single mom influencer has been criticised online after she asked for help with money for her three children, but later admitted spending $17,000 in one month.

US mom, Adrielle Sigler, asked strangers to donate to help her cover the costs of moving with her three kids, yet also admitted to spending a whopping $17,000 in just one month on living expenses. She made the call out for support to a GoFundMe page, yet just three days earlier had listed her spending breakdown for April, which included the huge expenses on her TikTok account.

Sigler explained her high costs as she broke down her April spending as she said: “This month I spent close to $17,000. I’m a single stay-at-home mom of three, so I’m financially responsible for three little humans.

“If you’re a single mom and you’re supporting three kids, then some months—you know, rent is due, and your car needs to be fixed—you can easily spend $15-$20,000 a month.”

Further explaining the $17,000 cost, she told followers that she pays her rent in advance, and that she paid almost $5,000 to get her car repaired and then had to fork out an additional $1,000 for a rental car, whilst hers was being fixed.

She also broke down her further spending into an additional $1,600 on summer clothes for her kids, $3,000 on groceries, $800 on DoorDash and dining at restaurants, a couple hundred dollars on gas, $800 on her utility bills as well as internet, five phone bills, subscriptions and in-app purchases.

On top of all of that, she also included some shopping and retail spending such as Amazon purchases for beauty products, home goods and supplements.

The single mother of three created a GoFundMe account to ask followers for donations as she moves her family of four after her son was allegedly attacked after school. Asking for a total of $30,000, she wrote on the page: “Our lives have become at risk living in Jamestown, New York. We have to move as soon as possible. My son was brutally assaulted May 2, 2024.”

She added: “Please help us move as soon as possible.”

However, Sigler has been criticised by many online after they pointed out the earnings she must make from social media and being a content creator and being able to spend the $17,000 in the first place.

One person on TikTok wrote: “The audacity to create a $30,000 GoFundMe when she posted a video talking about how she spent $17,000.”

Others have accused her of misusing the funds she’s asking for and even using her son’s alleged attack as a way to make money. Sigler has since stopped allowing comments on her account.

Another TikTok user called ConspiraTea has also waded in as she claimed: “Adrielle Sigler saying she spent $17,000 in ONE MONTH but has a Gofundme up for $30,000 Obviously, she could be lying, but this isn’t the first time that she has bragged about how much money she makes off of this app. She also tried to move in 2023 and has had previous gofundme accounts.”

