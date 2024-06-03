June 3, 2024
Molino Man was Trafficking Meth To ‘Make Some Money’ : NorthEscambia.com


Pensacola Police said a Molino man was trafficking meth to “make some money”.

Dustin Michael Hearn, 42, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In April, a Pensacola Police Department officer pulled Hearn over for a brake light violation in the area of West Strong Street and North Rues Street.

PPD officers reporting finding a bag of meth in his pocket. In the vehicle, they located a digital scale, schedule 2 controlled substance pills containing acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate.

“I then spoke with Hearn. Hearn stated he understood his rights and agreed to speak to me. I asked Hearn about the meth found in his pocket. Hearn stated that he lost his job about a week ago and was trying to make some money. Hearn explained that he got the meth to sell to a friend,” the officer wrote in an arrest report.

Hearn was also cited for habitual driving with a suspended license and received a written warning for a faulty brake light.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond due a hold from Santa Rosa County.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Blackwattle looks to Antipodes for global equity launch

Tribeca ends 16-year GSFM relationship

June 3, 2024
Should You Cut or Keep These 22 Expenses?

Should You Cut or Keep These 22 Expenses?

June 3, 2024

You may have missed

Molino Man was Trafficking Meth To ‘Make Some Money’ : NorthEscambia.com

Molino Man was Trafficking Meth To ‘Make Some Money’ : NorthEscambia.com

June 3, 2024
Blackwattle looks to Antipodes for global equity launch

Tribeca ends 16-year GSFM relationship

June 3, 2024
Should You Cut or Keep These 22 Expenses?

Should You Cut or Keep These 22 Expenses?

June 3, 2024
The city manager issues the 515 Report

The city manager issues the 515 Report

June 3, 2024
The asset managers identified for strongest brand value

The asset managers identified for strongest brand value

June 3, 2024
Save money on Forest Preserve merchandise during Father's Day sales event

Save money on Forest Preserve merchandise during Father’s Day sales event

June 3, 2024