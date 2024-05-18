Mnangagwa says Zimbabweans must not be shy to make money

Zimbabweans should not hesitate to make money, as the government has created a conducive environment for economic success, President Emmerson Mnangagwa stated.

Speaking at the commissioning of the US$30 million Bakers Inn plant in Bulawayo yesterday, Mnangagwa emphasized that all earnings should be made through legitimate means.

“We must not be shy to make money,” he said. “Where we are creating an economic environment for those who want to excel, there’s no limit. Make money, make money the best way you can.”

The new plant is projected to handle about a quarter of bread deliveries in the Matabeleland region.

“It is, therefore, pleasing that the baking sector has witnessed significant investment inflows through recapitalization and retooling, transitioning from antiquated technologies,” Mnangagwa said. “As a result of this new plant, I expect Bakers Inn to lower their production costs, enhance product viability, and deliver quality goods at reasonable prices.”

Mnangagwa highlighted that the government is enhancing irrigation capacity to ensure that local players in the baking industry have sufficient feedstock.

“To complement government efforts, I urge players in the milling and baking industry to increase the number of contracted farmers to boost domestic wheat production and other crops,” he said. “Furthermore, I exhort investors to invest in the production of other raw materials required for baking, such as fats and enzymes, which are currently being imported.”

He also encouraged the industry to collaborate with institutions of higher learning for the development of enzymes and other products that improve bread quality.

Mnangagwa called on local authorities to facilitate the ease of doing business by “guaranteeing quality and uninterrupted service provision to both the private sector and the rate-paying public.”