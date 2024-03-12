MLive poll shows majority of voters distrust Ottawa County leaders’ money management

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — An MLive poll shows that likely voters do not trust a group of ultraconservative commissioners to wisely manage the county’s finances.

The MLive-commissioned poll of 600 Ottawa County residents showed that 53% of those questioned said they did not trust county commissioners associated with Ottawa Impact to protect their tax dollars or provide good management of county finances.

The poll showed 29.6% of likely voters do trust them, while 17.4% did not know.

Ottawa Impact is an ultraconservative political platform. A slate of commissioners belonging to it gained majority control of the county board in January 2023 and made sweeping, controversial changes.

Richard Czuba, founder of the polling firm Glengariff Group, described the poll data about financial trust as “eye-opening numbers.”

“I would say these are glowing red flags for Ottawa Impact,” he said.

MLive/The Grand Rapids Press commissioned a poll of 600 likely voters in Ottawa County, asking their opinions on various aspects of their local county government and its leaders. The poll was conducted March 3-6 by the Lansing-based Glengariff Group, Inc.

The poll surveyed residents via live telephone operator and has a margin of error of 4% with a 95% confidence level. Of those called, 19.2% were contacted via a landline telephone and 80.8% were contacted via cell phone.

Czuba said the numbers about financial trust are particularly striking, given that voters older than 40 said they distrusted Ottawa Impact commissioners with county finances in the range of 55-57%. Even voters who described themselves as strong Republicans had distrust levels of 36.7%.

He said the data could be important because older populations are more likely to vote and Republicans dominate Ottawa County. Czuba said voters seem to pay more heed when there is an issue that might affect their pocketbook.

“Older voters are the ones who pay most attention to county government. I think this is the Achilles heel of Ottawa Impact — the perceived mismanagement of money,” Czuba said.

Ottawa County commissioners, led by an Ottawa Impact majority, made several controversial decisions upon taking office in January 2023. They included firing then-Administrator John Shay and replacing him with failed congressional candidate John Gibbs, dismantling the county’s diversity office, trying to fire the county health officer and hiring new county legal counsel.

The county paid severances to Shay of $210,000 and three months severance pay to former diversity office director Robyn Afrik. Decisions by the board or county leaders also led to a wrongful termination lawsuit by Health Officer Adeline Hambley, an age discrimination lawsuit by a 49-year-old, and a religious discrimination lawsuit by a pastor.

The age discrimination lawsuit stems from a candidate who sought a senior aide position to Gibbs but was passed over for a 23-year-old candidate. The religious discrimination lawsuit was brought by a pastor who claims county board Chair Joe Moss would not let him say prayer at county board meetings in early 2023 because of the pastor’s support of LGBTQ rights

The Hambley lawsuit recently was settled with the health department director keeping her job, but only after a legal dispute over whether county commissioners agreed to pay her $4 million to resign. A judge ruled the alleged deal was not enforceable.

Commissioners on Feb. 29 fired Administrator Gibbs because of ongoing discord with commissioners and staff. The termination came even as Gibbs’ attorney warned of a potential lawsuit.

A Freedom of Information Act request filed by MLive also showed that Kallman Legal Group, the firmed hired in January 2023, earned $731,000 last year providing services to Ottawa County. Of that amount, $503,000 was billed directly to the county for corporation counsel work, while $228,000 was billed to the Ottawa County Insurance Authority for litigation work.

The $503,000 was more than double the $240,415 the county paid in contracted corporation counsel services in budget year 2022.

The MLive poll also asked respondents if they thought the county board was more transparent or less transparent on how it makes decisions and spends taxpayer dollars since Ottawa Impact gained a majority on the board.

The results showed that 32.3% said less transparent, 16.1% said more transparent, 25.2% thought there was no change and 26.5% didn’t know or could not answer.

Ottawa County Commissioner Jacob Bonnema, who was elected in 2022 when affiliated with Ottawa Impact but broke with the group in early 2023, said the numbers about financial trust and transparency are not surprising to him.

“I would say that based on my interactions with Zeeland-area voters, that sounds very consistent with what I’m hearing,” he said.

Bonnema serves Zeeland and parts of Holland and Zeeland townships.

“You have conservatives that say ‘I don’t necessarily disagree with what they stand for, but I do disagree with how they are going about doing it,’” Bonnema said.

MLive, in the 36-question poll, also asked whether respondents thought Ottawa County government was “better run, worse run, or no differently run with Ottawa Impact in control of the county commission?”

The answers showed that 35.3% said worse run, 15.4% said better run, 18.5% said no different and 30.8% did not know or could not answer.

