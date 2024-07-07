Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)





Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,690 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,004,149 shares of company stock valued at $166,397,807 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

