Misconceptions? Jamahal Hill: ‘I’m going to make quite a bit of money fighting Alex Pereira again’

Jamahal Hill is ready to redeem himself against Alex Pereira.

UFC 300 didn’t go as the former Light Heavyweight champion, Hill, planned this past April 2024. The main event collision with “Poatan’ resulted in “Sweet Dreams’” second career loss when he was stopped with strikes in round one (watch highlights).

The title tilt was Hill’s return to action after a ruptured achilles tendon suffered in 2023. Behind the scenes, the bout wasn’t the original idea for the promotion’s historic mega event, but it worked out well financially for Hill. Although he’s had some intense responses to the loss since, he recently clarified that he has no personal vitriol toward his Brazilian counterpart.

“People have this misconception that I hate Alex,” Hill said on his YouTube channel. “I continuously say it’s purely competition and competitively driven, alright?

“There were some statements and things said that I wanted to address,” he continued. “For one, was the statement of. ‘Oh, he said it was on sight. Whenever he saw him then he didn’t do it.’ Where did I say that? I have never said that. It’s strictly a professional thing. I made quite a bit of money fighting Alex the first time. I’m going to make quite a bit of money fighting Alex again. Why would I risk that for a scrounge, a little scuffle at the P.I.?”

Hill and Pereira were coincidentally supposed to share another card at UFC 303 this past weekend (June 29, 2024). Unfortunately for Hill, he suffered an injury that forced him out of his co-main event clash against rising contender Carlos Ulberg. Pereira, on the other hand, went on to score his second second-round knockout win over Jiri Prochazka when he defended the 205-pound title in the main event (watch highlights).