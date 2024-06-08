Millions of Aussie drivers to save ‘hundreds’ on their car rego in new initiative

Millions of Aussie drivers will soon be able save money on their car rego as part of a new cost of living initiative. The Queensland Government announced on Saturday all light vehicle registrations, including motorcycles and trailers, will be cut by 20 per cent for 12 months from September 16.

The $435million state budget promise is expected to put hundreds of dollars back into the pockets of almost six million car owners, Premier Steven Miles said in a statement. The discounted price will appear on rego renewal notices that land in mailboxes from August 5.

The move comes after it was announced registration fees for Queenslanders will be frozen for a year from July 1 to help ease residents’ financial pressures.

Close to six million car owners are expected to save ‘hundreds’. Source: Getty

“Every dollar counts, which is why I’m doing what matters to put money back in the pockets of Queenslanders,” Premier Miles said.

“This initiative will save the 5.7 million light car owners here in Queensland hundreds of dollars over the 12 months — dollars that could be spent on groceries, rent, the mortgage or put into savings.

“20 per cent off rego builds on $1,000 energy rebates going to every Queensland household and 50 cent public transport. These are initiatives I’m proud to be delivering as your premier.”

Rego bill for four-cylinder car to be slashed by $85

Queensland’s Deputy Premier and Treasurer Cameron Dick said the 20 per cent reduction will slash a 12-month rego bill for a private use four-cylinder vehicle by almost $85, bringing fees down to $338 — excluding Compulsory Third Party (CTP) insurance premiums.

“For vehicles registered on a pensioner concession, the reduction will be nearly $50 and will reduce registration fees down to $194.50, excluding CTP insurance premiums,” he explained. “This reduction will be in addition to the existing concessions provided. This initiative will importantly mean money in the pockets of Queenslanders.”

Last month, the Queensland Government revealed a 50c fare would apply for all Translink services across the state irrespective of the location or distance from August 5. Commuters are expected to save thousands due to the initiative — covering trains, buses, CityCat ferries and the Gold Coast light rail — which will be trialled for six months.

The government expects the initiative will drive increased uptake of public transport services, where patronage still remains 13 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, and consequently free up congested roads in the state’s south-east.

With NCA NewsWire

