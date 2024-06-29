Millions of Americans cut corners on prescription medications to save money. Doctors explain why this is so dangerous

More than two-thirds of American adults take prescription drugs. Thousands of people die every year due to medication mistakes.

The latest research reveals that about 9 million Americans cut corners to save money. Doctors describe the dangerous things they see their patients do.

For every year Ann Gwin adds to her life, her doctor adds a few more pills.

“I’m up to four different medications now for my blood pressure,” she said.

“Medications can be tough to take. They can be complicated to take. Particularly the more medications somebody is prescribed,” said Dr. Daniel Munoz, a cardiologist with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

But if you’re using your meds incorrectly, you could be putting yourself in danger. And one of the top reasons is the cost.

“The more medications someone is prescribed and picks up at the pharmacy, the higher their out-of-pocket costs will be,” he said.

In a recent report, more than nine million American adults said they’ve tried to cut costs by skipping doses, taking less medication, or delaying getting a prescription filled.

But not taking certain medications on schedule can be unsafe. For instance, skipping beta-blockers can cause a spike in blood pressure, which can put you at risk for a heart attack. Another mistake is doubling up on doses if you miss one. Many times, you should skip the missed dose if it’s almost time for your next dose. Another misstep is stopping your meds. You should always take the drug for the amount of time your doctor prescribes.

“I lay out my little boxes and then I line up the pills, morning pills and afternoon pills,” said Gwin.

Some drugs like antidepressants can cause harmful withdrawal symptoms if you stop taking them cold-turkey. Sharing medicines with another person is also a mistake. Your drugs are prescribed with your particular height, weight, age and medical condition in mind.

UC Davis researchers say every eight minutes, a child experiences a medication error at home. The most common mistakes are giving the wrong medication, administering medicines that a child is allergic to, or taking the wrong dose. You should always double check.

