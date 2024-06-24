MfPay launches mobile-first financial management solution for small businesses in South East Asia.

In a significant move that will empower small business owners across Southeast Asia, Mfpay is launching its new mobile-first financial management platform.

Tailored to meet the unique needs of entrepreneurs in the region, Mfpay approaches the handling of financial operations in a simple and user-friendly way.

Mfpay, however, differs in the sense of uniqueness since users can transact, invoice, and have real-time financial insight from their mobile handsets. It supports a lot of payment types-bank accounts, e-wallets, mobile wallets, and even cryptocurrencies-to ensure that the transaction process is smooth and expedited.

Roman Gorobchenko, CEO at Mfpay: “We aim to provide small businesses with a simple but effective financial management tool. We hope that by reducing the number of complicated steps in financial operations, we allow entrepreneurs to spend more time growing their businesses.”

Key Attributes of Mfpay

1. Real-time reporting of finance: Business owners are updated on their finances and alerted in real-time, thereby making decisions accordingly.



2. Mobile Payments: The platform comes with an in-built mechanism through which local gateways easily affect transactions.



3. User Interface: The Mfpay design is deemed very user-friendly and a breeze for users while navigating through the system.

With its use extending across the APAC region, Mfpay has offered small businesses in every region of the region the tools they need for a robust financial control environment. It is a highly transparent platform, meaning there are no hidden fees, hence a trustworthy friend in money management.

MFPay



RM 5003, /F 5, YAU LEE CENTRE, 45 HOI YUEN ROAD, KWUN TONG, HONG KONG

viktor@mfpay.me



Viktor Popov

Mfpay is committed to ensuring that small business owners and entrepreneurs can manage their finances as easily as possible.



The company ensures that operations are open, user-friendly, and provide full transparency – financial management becomes effective and efficient with Mfpay.

