June 2, 2024
MetLife Is Pursuing Deal for European Direct Lender Hayfin


MetLife Inc. is pursuing an acquisition of Hayfin Capital Management, the private credit specialist that began exploring a sale last year, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The insurance giant is talks for a deal that could value the London-based direct lender at more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The discussions are ongoing and may not ultimately lead to a deal.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Group informs Minnesota's Spanish speakers about money-saving clean-energy programs

Group informs Minnesota’s Spanish speakers about money-saving clean-energy programs

June 1, 2024
Financial planner: Why you shouldn't rely on a single income source

20 Jobs That Are Unlikely To Exist in 10 Years — and How To Make Money Instead

June 1, 2024

You may have missed

MetLife Is Pursuing Deal for European Direct Lender Hayfin

MetLife Is Pursuing Deal for European Direct Lender Hayfin

June 1, 2024

11 of the Best Testosterone Boosters for Men in 2024

June 1, 2024
Group informs Minnesota's Spanish speakers about money-saving clean-energy programs

Group informs Minnesota’s Spanish speakers about money-saving clean-energy programs

June 1, 2024
Financial planner: Why you shouldn't rely on a single income source

20 Jobs That Are Unlikely To Exist in 10 Years — and How To Make Money Instead

June 1, 2024
chee gin tan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6 Money Moves To Make If Your Income Drops Significantly

June 1, 2024

investment: How I finally entered a $5 trillion money-making venture

June 1, 2024