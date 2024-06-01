MetLife Is Pursuing Deal for European Direct Lender Hayfin
MetLife Inc. is pursuing an acquisition of Hayfin Capital Management, the private credit specialist that began exploring a sale last year, people with knowledge of the matter said.
The insurance giant is talks for a deal that could value the London-based direct lender at more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The discussions are ongoing and may not ultimately lead to a deal.