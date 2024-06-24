MEO hosts Financial Literacy for Teens workshop on July 1 and 2 : Maui Now

June 24, 2024
June 24, 2024, 10:30 AM HST

Financial Literacy for Teens is set to start July 1, 2024. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

A two-day Financial Literacy for Teens workshop, which covers basic money management skills, will be held in-person Monday, July 1, and Tuesday, July 2, at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku.

The workshop is offered without cost to middle- and high-school youth from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on July 1 and from 9 a.m. to noon on July 2 at 99 Mahalani St.

Topics to be covered include budgeting and saving, basic banking, applying for jobs, obtaining credit and more.

MEO Business Development Specialists Lianne Peros-Busch and Jaimie Dukelow are the instructors.

To register, go to https://form.jotform.com/211266480815152. The online registration form also can be accessed by going to www.meoinc.org and clicking on ‘Programs & Services,’ ‘Business Development Center’ and ‘Financial Literacy.’

For more information, contact Jaimie Dukelow at 808-243-4309.

The Maui County Office of Economic Development is providing funding for the workshop.



