Mendel Money Management Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)





Mendel Money Management lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 632,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $108,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 96,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 894,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $153,145,000 after acquiring an additional 110,499 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Apple by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 393,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,402,000 after acquiring an additional 309,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.70 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).







Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.