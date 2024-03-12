Mendel Money Management Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)





Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,049 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.6% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,048,303 shares of company stock valued at $21,821,514. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4 %

Microsoft stock opened at $404.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $420.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

