November 16, 2023
Mellody Hobson: I Learned These Money Lessons Early. What Every Parent—and Kid—Needs to Know. 


Nov 16, 2023, 3:00 am EST

From an early age, children are encouraged to join sports programs, take classes for musical instruments, and enroll in coding camps. Parents understand that it’s best to start young since these activities require education, training and practice. Mastering money does too. Studies show many financial concepts can be grasped as early as kindergarten which means parents have over a decade to discuss finances with their kids before high school ends. It’s my mission to help more parents take advantage of this opportunity.

Continue reading this article with a Barron’s subscription.

View Options



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Looking to save money on food? It may be time to skip the drive-thru

November 16, 2023
3 Reasons You're Throwing Your Money Away by Having Groceries Delivered

3 Reasons You’re Throwing Your Money Away by Having Groceries Delivered

November 16, 2023

You may have missed

Train drivers are planning a one-day strike across all rail companies in December

November 16, 2023

Train drivers are planning a one-day strike across all rail companies in December

November 16, 2023
Digitalおおとは？ Introduction《《《《《《《

Digitalおおとは？ Introduction《《《《《《《| Hedge Guide Web3】

November 16, 2023
Meet the black-belt sheikh from Abu Dhabi who manages more money than Amazon's market cap. As smart as he is tough, the revered godfather of jiu-jitsu calls a $490 million mansion his home, uses a Boeing 787 as his private jet, and relaxes in a $250 million superyacht. - LuxuryLaunch

Meet the black-belt sheikh from Abu Dhabi who manages more money than Amazon’s market cap. As smart as he is tough, the revered godfather of jiu-jitsu calls a $490 million mansion his home, uses a Boeing 787 as his private jet, and relaxes in a $250 million superyacht. – LuxuryLaunch

November 16, 2023
Global Entrepreneurship Week is a beacon of hope for business-minded BCM youth – GO! & express

Global Entrepreneurship Week is a beacon of hope for business-minded BCM youth – GO! & express

November 16, 2023
A simple solution to the stock market

A simple solution to the stock market

November 16, 2023