Meek Mill believes the system put in place to help artists make money off streams of their music is failing – but he has a plan to make it work.

Taking to Twitter on Monday (November 20), the Philly native shared his thoughts on the current model.

“It’s not possible to make money off .003 a stream from your favorite fans,” he said. “I used to sell my wholesale price at 5.00 when whole sale was 2.50 hard copy …. It’s not logical … I can sell 35k copies at 2 arena shows of people there to see me the system falling I got it tho.”

The day prior, Meek revealed that he was fully independent, thus receiving every cent of his music royalties – and once again sought out distribution for his Dream Chasers imprint.

“I own 100% of my masters and publishing now ima rap and have a ball with it and make music that touch people worldwide! For licensing or distribution me and all DREAM CHASER ARTIST are totally independent… we looking for top tier distribution -MEEK MILL-

Amid his post the following day about the state of streaming royalties, Meek re-shared his post seeking distribution, then also revealed he was hunting for designers for his merch.

“I need graphic designers … I wanna start a discord and just pay whoever can come up with the best designs for my merch I have 10 different brands.”

You can view the tweets below:

I own 100% of my masters and publishing now ima rap and have a ball with it and make music that touch people worldwide! For licensing or distribution me and all DREAM CHASER ARTIST are totally independent… we looking for top tier distribution -MEEK MILL- — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 20, 2023

It’s not possible to make money off .003 a stream from your favorite fans… I used to sell my wholesale price at 5.00 when whole sale was 2.50 hard copy …. It’s not logical … I can sell 35k copies at 2 arena shows of people there to see me the system falling I got it tho — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 20, 2023

🆙🆙🆙🆙🆙🆙🆙🆙 now we talking https://t.co/blRE6pmuVm — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 20, 2023

I need graphic designers … I wanna start a discord and just pay whoever can come up with the best designs for my merch I have 10 different brands — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 20, 2023

Just a few months back, Meek Mill blasted record labels for being alleged culture vultures and stealing from artists they sign.

“It’s almost to a point where we are going to aim artists and their entourage towards the ones taking out money and leading us to bad business decisions,” he began in a series of posts on Threads in August. “Fuck these labels; They operating without consequences in the biggest scheme to date.

“Lawyers working with corporations [mentally] challenging young kids with business they can’t understand, taking all the benefits… IF YOU LETTING LABELS TAKE YOUR MONEY HOW YOU BEEFING WITH N-GGAS IN THE HOOD OVER NOTHING.”

Meek continued: “We catch y’all stealing we in the streets with it fuck it I been had my life on the line in the streets. If we gon make life about something, let’s stand on something worth it.

“IF YOU BEEN TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF BY PEOPLE THAT YOU WOULD REALLY MAKE CRY TAP IN THIS GOTTA STOP. I’ll die for this or I’ll go to jail but take from me shidddddd lol this is for all cultures eating off black murder and poverty without giving back taking advantage. Til my last breath.”

Meek then took to his Instagram Story where he alluded to grappling with the struggle of confronting label executives for allegedly cheating him out of cash but doing so without turning to violence of street tactics.

“Real killers and robber know they would die if they touched me… but I’m letting business people take what’s mines idk mannnm I don’t really know how to handle this one … I’m off the net,” he wrote.

related news Meek Mill Reacts To First-Week Sales Projections For ‘Too Good To Be True’ November 12, 2023

Dream Chasers previously had a home at Roc Nation, with the joint venture being announced in 2019.

At the time, Meek hailed Hov as the G.O.A.T. and explained how inspirational Jay has been to him in all aspects of life. Meek also noted working with the Roc Nation mogul was a dream come true.

“Coming into the music industry, of course, there’s always the people you admire,” he told Gayle King. “There’s not too many people I admire on a music level and a business level and on like, as a man level. So doing business with Hov is like, like even when we talk I always explain it to him like that that was crazy, it’s a regular day for you but this is a part of my dreams being in this situation.”

The two high profile artists also expressed their obligation to give back to the next generation. “We’ve been through some of the same things, some of the same struggles, and, again, like I said, that responsibility is not lost on us,” Jay added.

However, Meek Mill parted ways with Roc Nation in July last year.