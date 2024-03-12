Meduza & Alec Monopoly Release Exciting Single ‘Money (Can’t Save Us)’

On this beautiful Tuesday where it feels like spring we bring to you an exciting new collaboration for you folks ‘Money (Can’t Save Us)‘ by MEDUZA & Alec Monopoly out now on AETERNA Records. Put on your dancing shoes and get ready as this track sets fire to the dancefloors around you.

‘Money (Can’t Save Us)’ is a perfect blend of the individual styles of Alec Monopoly and Italian trio MEDUZA. The song is obviously rave inspired mixing Alec’s bold aesthetics from his infamous street art along with MEDUZA’s aural-filling sonics and house inspired beats. If you listen to the lyrics closely, you will hear the deeper message it is trying to give listeners. It is taking you on a journey to enlightenment. The cover of this track showcases Alec’s bold art as he shares some thoughts on this collaboration:

The MEDUZA collaboration came along organically for me, supporting them in my DJ sets to becoming friends. I was always a fan of their music and aesthetic, dreaming of creating something together, visually and musically. I really enjoyed the process of going back and forth with the musical elements and the visual elements that you see in here today. It’s an honour working with the boys and excited to put out my first of many songs. Alec Monopoly

