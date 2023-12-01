MCB Investment Management Limited, formerly MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited, is a Pakistan-based asset management, investment advisory and pension fund management company. The Company is managing about 19 open-end schemes, two voluntary pension schemes and more than 50 discretionary and non- discretionary portfolios. It offers a range of investment solutions especially designed to help achieve financial goals. The Companyâs products include Conventional, Shariah Compliant, Pension and Fixed Return Plans. The Conventional products include MCB Cash Management Optimizer, MCB Pakistan Asset Allocation Fund, Pakistan Income Enhancement Fund, Pakistan Income Fund and MCB-DCF Income Fund, among others. Its Shariah Compliant products include Alhamra Islamic Money Market Fund, Alhamra Islamic Asset Allocation Fund, and others. Its customers include individuals, sole-proprietorships, retirement funds, public and private sector entities, and charitable institutions.