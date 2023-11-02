MCB investment management : ALHAMRA ISLAMIC MONEY MARKET FUND (ALHIMMF) Daily Dividend Distribution for 01-NOV-23 -November 02, 2023 at 03:26 am EDT

November 2, 2023
OptiBiotix Health : Results Report -September 27, 2023 at 02:22 am EDT


MCB Investment Management Limited, formerly MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited, is a Pakistan-based asset management, investment advisory and pension fund management company. The Company is managing about 19 open-end schemes, two voluntary pension schemes and more than 50 discretionary and non- discretionary portfolios. It offers a range of investment solutions especially designed to help achieve financial goals. The Companyâs products include Conventional, Shariah Compliant, Pension and Fixed Return Plans. The Conventional products include MCB Cash Management Optimizer, MCB Pakistan Asset Allocation Fund, Pakistan Income Enhancement Fund, Pakistan Income Fund and MCB-DCF Income Fund, among others. Its Shariah Compliant products include Alhamra Islamic Money Market Fund, Alhamra Islamic Asset Allocation Fund, and others. Its customers include individuals, sole-proprietorships, retirement funds, public and private sector entities, and charitable institutions.

More about the company



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Save your money, Apple M3 may not be the upgrade you

Save your money, Apple M3 may not be the upgrade you’re looking for

November 2, 2023
-

10 ways content creators can make money

November 2, 2023

You may have missed

Novo Nordisk sales soar, led by demand for Wegovy weight-loss drug

November 2, 2023
Culture Review: How a male student created cheerleading in 1898

Culture Review: How a male student created cheerleading in 1898

November 2, 2023

EQS-News: New Chief Financial Officer at CENIT Group: Axel Otto appointed new CFO of CENIT

November 2, 2023
OptiBiotix Health : Results Report -September 27, 2023 at 02:22 am EDT

MCB investment management : ALHAMRA ISLAMIC MONEY MARKET FUND (ALHIMMF) Daily Dividend Distribution for 01-NOV-23 -November 02, 2023 at 03:26 am EDT

November 2, 2023
FTSE 100 LIVE: Aviva to invest £460m for AIG UK life insurance business; Blue-chips seen below

FTSE 100 live: BT half-year profits top £1bn, Shell, Sainsbury’s results; BoE rate decision

November 2, 2023
Google Cloud helps integrate BigQuery, provides Mondo endorsement on crypto and Web3

Google enhances Solana with BigQuery integration, unlocking insights from the cloud, crypto and Web3 worlds

November 2, 2023