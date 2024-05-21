Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 37,556 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)





Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 473,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,556 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.84.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).







Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.