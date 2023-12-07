Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Even when a business is losing money, it’s possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we’d take a look at whether Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we’ll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we’ll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Mason Resources Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company’s cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at September 2023, Mason Resources had cash of CA$7.1m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was CA$2.8m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.5 years as of September 2023. Arguably, that’s a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Mason Resources’ Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Mason Resources isn’t currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. While it hardly paints a picture of imminent growth, the fact that it has reduced its cash burn by 52% over the last year suggests some degree of prudence. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Mason Resources Raise More Cash Easily?

While we’re comforted by the recent reduction evident from our analysis of Mason Resources’ cash burn, it is still worth considering how easily the company could raise more funds, if it wanted to accelerate spending to drive growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company’s cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year’s operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of CA$32m, Mason Resources’ CA$2.8m in cash burn equates to about 8.8% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year’s growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Mason Resources’ Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we’re relatively comfortable with the way Mason Resources is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. But it’s fair to say that its cash burn relative to its market cap was also very reassuring. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we’re not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. On another note, Mason Resources has 4 warning signs (and 2 which can’t be ignored) we think you should know about.

