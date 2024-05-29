Martin Lewis’ little-known tip that could save you £260 on Amazon

Martin has all the answers (Picture: Getty)

Before clicking ‘buy’ on the random bits and bobs you’ve had in your Amazon basket for days, there may be a way for you to save even more money.

Martin Lewis has not one, but five (!!) fantastic tips to help Amazon shoppers save money. The online retailer is loved by many for its convenience and speed, but the money expert says we’ve barely scratched the surface when it comes to finding deals on the site.

In the latest Money Saving Expert newsletter, the consumer finance service outlined five little-known tips that could help you grab 50% discounts or more.

The first tip is to use an Amazon service you probably haven’t heard of before, called Amazon Warehouse. This is where you’ll likely to find hefty bargains on up-to-date branded electrical items, kitchen appliances, laptops, lawnmowers, games, jewellery and household items.

All of the products on Amazon Warehouse are secondhand, but they’ve been approved by Amazon and should save you cash compared to how much you’d spend if buying the same item brand new. Items on Amazon Warehouse are categorised based on their condition: ‘acceptable’, ‘very good’ and ‘like new’.

‘If you’re after a posh toaster for example. But can’t afford the latest model, then Amazon Warehouse can knock it down to fit your price range,’ the newsletter explains.

There are ways to get even better deals on Amazon (Picture: Getty Images)

According to Martin Lewis’ research, and Money Saving Expert’s Discount Finder, an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum can be purchased for £488 on Amazon, but a ‘like new’ version of the same gadget would set you back £277.05 on Amazon Warehouse. This is a huge saving of 56%.

The money-saving opportunities don’t end there. Martin also urges Amazon customers to use Amazon Renewed, a similar service that’s just for tech. If you’re on the hunt for previous generation models from Apple, Samsung or Dell, this is the place to be looking.

Stock can be limited but Martin found AirPods 2nd generation for £69.99, which cost £129.

Shoppers should also check Amazon Outlet, where you can find brand new, out-of-season items that are being cleared, such as leftover Christmas cards and gifts. It’s important to note that not everything on Amazon Outlet is discounted.

Finally, shoppers can check past Amazon prices with a website called CamelCamelCamel to help you gauge if you’re really getting a good deal. In one example found by MSE, a Breville coffee machine was being sold with ‘38% off’ at £350, but the tool revealed it was £301 in February this year.

Can you save money when it comes to delivery charges? Yes. Amazon usually charges for delivery on orders less than £25. If your subtotal ends up falling somewhere between £20 to £25 and you don’t have Prime, it may be cheaper to add a small extra item than pay for delivery.



