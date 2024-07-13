Martin Lewis gives Netflix fans a tip on how to save money on your ad-free streaming subscription

The financial expert shared the money-saving tip via MoneySavingExpert.com







Financial expert Martin Lewis has shared how Netflix fans can save money on their advert-free subscription to the popular streaming service.

Mr Lewis, 52, advised fans of the money-saving hack via his website, MoneySavingExpert.com.

A Netflix subscription is available at three different price points – standard with adverts for £4.99, basic for £7.99 or premium for £17.99 per month.

However, Netflix is in the process of Netflix removing its cheapest plan for anyone who is a current subscriber.

This means you will be required to pay £3 extra per month to watch shows and TV films without adverts, which equates to an additional sum of £36 per year.

Netflix began moving subscribers off its basic plan in April, but the migration process has not yet finished.

MoneySavingExpert advised: ‘If you’re a Netflix subscriber on its ‘Basic’ plan, you’ll have to pay £3 more a month (£36 a year) to watch without adverts at the lowest price.

‘The streaming giant dropped the plan for new users last year, but it’s now being scrapped for existing subscribers too.’

The changes will see any remaining customers on a basic plan automatically moved to the ‘standard with adverts’ plan.

However, you can still watch Netflix without adverts if you live with two or three other people who previously had separate accounts.

MSE said that they could be joined to form one premium account, which can be split between you.

It added: ‘If you live with two or three others who use Netflix, you can save even more by splitting the ‘Premium’ plan. This is £17.99 a month, so you’d pay £6 a month or £4.50 a month each. You’ll be able to watch in ultra HD, too.’

The latest money-saving hack comes after Netflix fans reacted furiously to the withdrawal of the basic subscription in the UK and Canada.

Users were left noticeably disgruntled, with several threatening to end their subscriptions altogether.

‘Netflix you are p****** me off. Removing my basic plan and forcing me to either pay more or put up with s***** ads,’ one said.

‘There is more competition out there now so why treat long-term customers like this?’

‘Netflix getting rid of their basic plan and only giving you the option of cheaper but with adverts or £10.99 a month without is honestly daylight robbery,’ a second penned.

A third added: ‘Great, so we either have to sit through ads every so often, or pay twice as much to get the Standard/Basic experience that we already do now (albeit only for another few weeks)? Nah, I think I’ll pass, Netflix. Cheers, though…

‘Netflix forcing a new membership I liked my £7.99 with no adverts thanks,’ another chimed in.

One questioned: ‘Hey @netflix how do you warrant a 40% increase in the standard membership?’

‘So apparently is planning to kill off their lowest level, no-ad membership package,’ a user furiously wrote.

‘To be clear, should that happen, we will be killing off our subscription. This trend of sliding ads into our streaming services needs to stop and I will not be paying for ads.’

‘Not paying £5 a month for Netflix just to be advertised to. I’ll be cancelling my membership in June,’ one member shared.