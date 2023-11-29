November 29, 2023
Gangsters in Manenburg are said to be using dogs like this pit bull to make money and initiate fights against rival gangs.


Gangsters in Manenburg are said to be using dogs like this pit bull to make money and initiate fights against rival gangs.

Square Dog Photography/Getty Images

The Animal Welfare Society (AWS) has been inundated with calls from Manenberg residents who witness the abuse of dogs, specifically pit bulls, by suspected gang members who use the animals as “weapons” to initiate fights with rival gangs.

AWS spokesperson Allan Perrins said concerned residents notified the society over the weekend that rocks and bricks were used to pelt a female pit bull, before the dog was tossed in the air until she collapsed in Cathedral Road, Elsieskraal, in Manenberg. 

Perrins said: 

South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we’re about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

There’s a financial literacy gender gap − and older women are eager for education that meets their needs

There’s a financial literacy gender gap − and older women are eager for education that meets their needs

November 29, 2023
Save Money In Post Office: Open Bank-like Savings Account, Check Interest & All Details

Save Money In Post Office: Open Bank-like Savings Account, Check Interest & All Details

November 29, 2023

You may have missed

How Gen Z Can Navigate the College to Corporate Hours Shift

November 29, 2023
Okta admits hackers accessed all customer data during recent breach

Okta admits hackers accessed all customer data during recent breach

November 29, 2023
Swapspace: Simplifying Crypto Swaps - Business News

Swapspace: Simplifying Crypto Swaps – Business News

November 29, 2023
Charlie Munger once talked about Warren Buffett's '20-slot' rule on successful investing. This is how it works.

Charlie Munger once talked about Warren Buffett’s ’20-slot’ rule on successful investing. This is how it works.

November 29, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

General Motors to reduce spending on autonomous vehicle efforts

November 29, 2023
‘Dragon Dogma 2’ release date is sooner than we thought and it looks amazing

‘Dragon Dogma 2’ release date is sooner than we thought and it looks amazing

November 29, 2023