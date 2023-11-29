Gangsters in Manenburg are said to be using dogs like this pit bull to make money and initiate fights against rival gangs.

The Animal Welfare Society (AWS) has been inundated with calls from Manenberg residents who witness the abuse of dogs, specifically pit bulls, by suspected gang members who use the animals as “weapons” to initiate fights with rival gangs.

AWS spokesperson Allan Perrins said concerned residents notified the society over the weekend that rocks and bricks were used to pelt a female pit bull, before the dog was tossed in the air until she collapsed in Cathedral Road, Elsieskraal, in Manenberg.

Perrins said: