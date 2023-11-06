November 6, 2023
Man who travels the world has made almost £5,000 by reporting empty houses on Google Maps


Mikhail Chekhrinov, 30, has earned nearly £5,000 in vouchers and cash from using the website YouSpotProperty.com, which pays people to flag abandoned homes in England

Mikhail Chekhrinov discovered YouSpotProperty.com while working in the UK

A man has explained how he helps fund his digital nomad lifestyle by reporting empty properties.

Mikhail Chekhrinov, 30, has earned nearly £5,000 in vouchers and cash from YouSpotProperty.com, which pays people to flag abandoned homes in England. If the property you find meets the eligibility criteria, then you will initially be awarded a £20 voucher for M&S or Amazon.




But if YouSpotProperty goes on to purchase that home, then you get a 1% share of the property value, up to £10,000. Mikhail, a former map editor and data researcher, discovered YouSpotProperty during a year-long stint in the UK, while researching for ways to earn extra money while working on a tomato farm in Birmingham.

He was initially sceptical, but decided to give it a go to help cover the costs of his many plane tickets. Mikhail is currently based in Turkey but is living and travelling across Europe – and is still an active “spotter” by using Google Maps.

He said: “My feeling was that although the proposition of the company didn’t seem real, it could do no harm putting it to the test, so I decided to walk around my neighbourhood looking for houses in a poor condition to report. I submitted a few houses and finally received my first voucher.

“My trust for the company suddenly came alive. Submitting houses to YouSpotProperty quickly became my hobby and as a result, I was able to explore remote parts of the city this way. Some days I walked 20km because I enjoyed the fun of it all. One time I covered 100km in one week.”

Mikhail has received 168 £20 vouchers to date, worth £3,360 in value, and £1,400 after he reported a derelict house in Balsall Heath, south Birmingham which YouSpotProperty went on to buy for £140,000.

Mikhail said: “I bought quite a lot of much needed gear for my extensive travelling and used these vouchers towards a high-end backpack, hammock and camera. Although I’m travelling constantly these days I’m using my skills to earn vouchers now and then by working with Google maps.”



