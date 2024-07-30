July 30, 2024
Man City make big-money offer as agent fights to save £21m transfer approved by Pep Guardiola


Joao Cancelo’s future is yet to be resolved as he is understood to not be part of Pep Guardiola’s plans at Manchester City.

The Portuguese star fell out of favour back in 2022 when he was axed by Guardiola. This led to a six-month loan spell at Bayern Munich before he joined Barcelona last season.

After playing 42 games for the Spanish giants in all competitions, there was hope his future would be resolved with a permanent transfer for £21million (€25m). Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo state Barca are not willing to meet City’s demands as they are claimed to be working on other deals such as Nico Williams and Dani Olmo.

The report adds the issue lies in his price tag along with his high salary which Barca feel would need to be negotiated. Super agent Jorge Mendes is thought to be working to resolve the situation.

With that said, Barca have options for the right side of defence, with academy player Hector Fort and Julian Araujo highly regarded by the club. The latter has returned from a loan stint at Las Palmas and could play his part in the squad next season. Jules Kounde is also seen as an alternative for Hansi Flick.

Elsewhere, Barcelona prodigy Guille Fernandez has reportedly rebuffed a move to the Etihad. That’s according to SPORT who claim the 16-year-old is in favour of signing a new three-year deal with the Spanish giants.



