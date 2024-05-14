Make more money: With marketing decisions that look one year ahead

The years 2021 and 2022 taught grain markets some really dumb lessons.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, a bit of a summertime drought in the U.S. Midwest, and then two consecutive La Nina years in South American weather pushed up commodity prices and they stayed up. The problem with those years was that it was too easy to do really well on marketing, and we’ve collectively become pretty sloppy about good discipline and marketing plans. As we move back into more historically typical grain markets and margins narrow, planning is going to become a bigger piece of farm prosperity.

According to the crop budgeting spreadsheet that I use on my own farm, it costs $653 per acre to produce soft red wheat. Assuming that the average yield of soft red in Ontario is roughly 100 bushels per acre, that means that the cost of production on a bushel of wheat is $6.53. That would suggest that if you want to earn a 10 % return on working capital employed, you would need to lock in a price at least $0.65 per bushel above cost, or about $7.18/bu.

Regardless of your margin expectations, there is a really big difference between selling wheat for $7 /bu and selling wheat for $7.50/bu, because that difference isn’t just 50 cents per bushel, it’s a full doubling of your take home pay. Let’s face it. If you had two neighbors who had jobs in town and one of them made $50,000 per year and the other one made $100,000 per year, you would not consider them to be doing equally well. Once you get above the cost of production on agricultural crops, some relatively small differences on price can have a huge impact on a farmer’s take home pay and the rewards that come along with it. I believe that the capacity to manage marketing risk is the primary difference between farmers who are discussing succession plans and the farmers who are looking for a real estate agent to list their property.

For the record, I am not a fan of a marketing strategy whose core goal is to lock in a price that is above the cost of production. It is critical for grain producers to know their cost of production for planning purposes, but the global commodities market doesn’t actually care what your cost of production is, nor do they have any moral obligation to pay a price which returns a reasonable rate of return to grain farmers. (And we all know that the Canadian taxpayer isn’t about to step up to cover a shortfall).

The challenge is to have a good working knowledge of the factors which drive price, (supply, demand, currency, international trade, etc.), and then set targets in the price range which the known market forces are likely to achieve. For example, if we think that wheat prices might spend 10 of the next 12 months below $8/bu, then we also know that when it is over $8, we need to be making sales. This is the only part of marketing planning where cost of production matters. If the price expectations are not going to provide a reasonable rate of return for a particular crop, then change your cropping plan to another option with better returns.

One of the common mistakes which often causes farmers to miss significant pricing opportunities is simply taking a short-sighted of view on the market.

For most of the 2024 calendar year, the prices being offered for 2025 crop wheat have been really impressive: $7.50 to $7.75 delivered to a country elevator at harvest and values well over $8 delivered to end users in the deferred months.

It is absolutely true that 2023 wheat crop in storage and 2024 soft red crop contract prices haven’t done very much to excite sellers over the past five months, but that doesn’t mean that those stagnant old crop markets are where we need to spend our time or energy. Focusing only on the old crop spot market is a bit like only looking at the hood ornament while you’re driving a car. It’s preventing you from looking at the whole range of things which lie further ahead. Most of us who are farming today will still be farming in 2025, so why not be attuned to what’s happening in those markets and be ready to move when an opportunity presents itself?

A great example of this has been the old crop corn market over the past few months. There has been a whole lot of $8.00/bu corn delivered in April of 2024, but essentially all of it was forward contracted back in June of 2023. Ultimately the market pays for risk. Once the crop is made and put away in bins, the risk is all but gone and price volatility slows down and values decline. If you want to have the most time and the most opportunities in marketing a grain crop, start making decisions at least a year in advance.

With global grain supplies as big as they are today, and crop prospects for most of the world’s major grain producing area looking good for the season ahead, it’s unlikely that we will see substantial price gains in major crops. However it does not mean that good operators will not have a successful year in 2024-2025.

We just need to be deliberate, tactful, and forward looking.

Steve Kell is a Simcoe County crop farmer and handles grain merchandizing for Kell Grain, with elevators in Belleville and Gilford.