Times Now Digital Updated Dec 11, 2023 | 06:11 PM IST

The new year is round the corner and we will all welcome it with open arms and hopes in our hearts that our long-cherished dreams will be fulfilled this year. These could be getting that much awaited promotion or buying your own house or travelling abroad. Being blessed financially is another important desire that we all cherish. So how will 2024 turn out for us financially. According to astrology some of the zodiac signs will hit the jackpot in the new year. Let us find out which are these lucky zodiac signs.

Which lucky zodiac signs will make money in 2024?

We all welcome the new year with hopes in our hearts. We hope that the new year will bring us more happiness, improve our fortunes, fulfil our dreams and wishes. Of course, things always don’t turn out the way we want them to. Ideally, everyone wants to have the best financially abundant transits. However, not everyone will be blessed financially, this time there will only be four zodiac signs whose stars will align in favor of cosmic prosperity.

These 4 lucky Zodiac Signs will hit the jackpot in 2024 If your sun sign, moon sign, or most importantly, your rising sign falls under any of the following zodiac signs, then the stars will be aligned in your favor to make the most money in 2024. Here’s why:

Virgo will win the astrological lottery this year. Throughout 2024, the South Node in Libra will release blockages in your second house of personal resources, value system, and concrete wealth. That means that the North Node in Aries will help you become self-sufficient by focusing on your eighth house of investments, financial literacy, and transformation. This could help you teach yourself about financial literacy, create passive income, and work on sustaining long-term resources for financial stability.

When 2024 begins, you will already be in the midst of a financially focused period that began during the solar eclipse in Libra on October 14, 2023. This puts you on a path toward realizing your true value system and distancing yourself from financial codependency. This cycle will conclude on March 25, when the lunar eclipse in Libra takes place. This lunar eclipse could bring you to the conclusion of a meaningful financial goal and help you realize your potential.

The next six-month cycle that will encourage financial growth begins during the solar eclipse in Aries on April 8. The eclipse takes place in your eighth house, which will help you alleviate debt, invest in your future, and create more streams of income. Pay attention to what comes up when this cycle ends during the full moon in Aries on October 17. Read Full Article

Another financially focused cycle will begin during the solar eclipse in Libra on October 2. This will help you build more wealth throughout the remainder of 2024. You may not reach these financial goals until 2025, but you may begin to see the fruits of your labor as the year comes to a close.

Scorpio natives have several options to consider this year. The last few years have challenged you to embrace a loss of control and power. Thankfully, 2024 offers you a chance to rebuild, starting with your finances. From January 1 to May 25, you should focus on getting grounded in your career while Jupiter in Taurus is no longer retrograding in your seventh house of partnerships. Long-awaited opportunities might even pop up if you’re manifesting new professional arrangements and contracts.

The commitments you make will become even more fruitful when Jupiter enters Gemini on May 25. This is when Jupiter enters your eighth house of investments, encouraging you to deepen your financial commitments. On one hand, Jupiter moving through your eighth house could allude to excess debt or lack of boundaries that might go beyond your means. On the other hand, Jupiter in the eighth house could allude to profound financial growth if your investments are secure, honest, and open to transformation. Even a gamble could lead to incredible results. In order to maximize your success, you should work with Gemini’s energy and strengthen your skills in communication, adaptability, and multitasking.

Jupiter stations retrograde in Gemini on October 9, giving you a chance to regroup. Jupiter retrograde will be your chance to reform your financial strategies, reduce costs, and avoid debt by following advice from trusted financial advisors. Jupiter retrograde will be a blessing in disguise, giving you time to adjust as needed. By the time Jupiter stations direct on February 4, 2025, you can expand upon various streams of income once again.

2024 could be your best financial year, thanks to two upcoming transits—Pluto in Aquarius and Jupiter in Gemini. While these transits will force you to keep up with the pace, they will increase your wealth if you’re up for the challenge.

Pluto leaves behind Capricorn and re-enters Aquarius—your second house of personal finances—on January 20. This could feel like déjà vu, as Pluto was moving through your second house from March 23, 2023, to May 1, 2023. As you reflect on what happened during this period, you may notice an echo of the same desire for financial transformation that you experienced before. This could be the perfect time to consider unconventional streams of income that might be out of your comfort zone, but letting go of your need for control will be key to your success.

If you’re initially having trouble adapting to these changes, you will have plenty of time to pivot and redirect your efforts when Pluto stations retrograde from May 2 to September 1. As always, retrogrades can be an excellent time to reflect, so use Pluto retrograde as a chance to reconsider what does and doesn’t work for your financial goals.

When Jupiter enters Gemini on May 25, it will bring even more opportunities to diversify your work and income. With Jupiter transiting your sixth house of work and routine, multitasking will be the name of your game. Luckily, you’re no stranger to hard work. You could use this transit to pick up a side hustle or simultaneously balance two jobs. However, keep in mind that too much of a good thing can become a bad thing. Take care not to bite off more than you can chew. Thankfully, you can always take a step back to adjust your work life when Jupiter stations retrograde in Gemini from October 9 to February 4, 2025.

In 2024, the North Node in Aries will transit your second house of material wealth and personal finances, bringing money-related opportunities that are more aligned with your values. However, this will challenge you to lean away from relying on other resources for financial stability, given that the South Node in Libra will be forcing you to let go of bad habits associated with your eighth house of debts, assets, and shared resources.

The upcoming eclipses in 2024 will help you become intuitively aligned with your financial goals. One of these cycles actually began during the solar eclipse in Libra on October 14, 2023, setting you on a path toward financial enhancement. And as 2024 begins, you may continue to feel more inclined to amplify your abundance by refinancing, alleviating your debt, and investing your money more wisely. Your hard work will be even more apparent by the time the lunar eclipse in Libra takes place on March 25.

Another six-month cycle will begin when the solar eclipse in Aries on April 8 illuminates your second house of disposable income. Serendipitous opportunities to make more money aligned with your values, dreams, and talents will be possible during this cycle. You may even be in an entirely different financial position by the full moon in Aries on October 17. Plus, you could have something incredible to show for it, like a major upgrade or lifestyle change that helps you feel more self-assured with your improved financial status.