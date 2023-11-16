Looking to save money on food? It may be time to skip the drive-thru
Looking to save money on food? It may be time to skip the drive-thru
If you’re looking to watch your spending, it may be time to skip the drive-thru and head to the supermarket.
Grocery prices rose 2.1% over the last year while restaurant menu prices on the other hand are up 5.5%. Fast food has gotten pricier with a 6% rise in costs.
At the grocery store, many items like eggs have gotten cheaper as supplies have increased to meet demand.