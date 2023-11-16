November 16, 2023


Looking to save money on food? It may be time to skip the drive-thru

By: News 12 Staff Nov 15, 2023, 11:06am Updated on: Nov 15, 2023

If you’re looking to watch your spending, it may be time to skip the drive-thru and head to the supermarket.

Grocery prices rose 2.1% over the last year while restaurant menu prices on the other hand are up 5.5%. Fast food has gotten pricier with a 6% rise in costs.

At the grocery store, many items like eggs have gotten cheaper as supplies have increased to meet demand.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

3 Reasons You're Throwing Your Money Away by Having Groceries Delivered

3 Reasons You’re Throwing Your Money Away by Having Groceries Delivered

November 16, 2023

Cluff becomes 1st rostered player for NWSL expansion Royals after trade with Pride

November 16, 2023

You may have missed

Florida congressman pressures the governor to talk about the state’s property insurance crisis

Florida congressman pressures the governor to talk about the state’s property insurance crisis

November 16, 2023
Apollo Hospitals celebrates 25 years of India’s first liver transplant program

Apollo Hospitals celebrates 25 years of India’s first liver transplant program

November 16, 2023
Microsoft Teams gets AI-powered home decorator, voice isolation in Ignite 2023 techcrunch

Microsoft Teams gets AI-powered home decorator, voice isolation in Ignite 2023 techcrunch

November 16, 2023
Arkansas marijuana facility hit with hefty fine for multiple regulatory violations

Arkansas marijuana facility hit with hefty fine for multiple regulatory violations

November 16, 2023

Analysis: Argentinian investors brace for financial pain, no matter who wins the presidency

November 16, 2023
Infura collaborates with tech giants to launch decentralized infrastructure network

Infura collaborates with tech giants to launch decentralized infrastructure network

November 16, 2023