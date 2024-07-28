Looking to save money on back-to-school shopping? Here’s how

As summer break comes to a close, back-to-school season is in full swing. The National Retail Federation is estimating the average American family will spend at least $874.68 in preparation for the upcoming school year.

Here are some ways to save money— Monday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 11 is Florida’s back-to-school tax free holiday. This tax day was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Here’s what’s included:

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles selling for $30 or less

Most school supplies selling for $50 or less

Clothing, footwear and accessories selling for $100 or less

Computers and related accessories selling for $1,500 or less (when purchased for non-commercial and personal use)



Here is a list of more sales tax holidays in the state:

Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday: July 1 – July 31, 2024

Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday: June 1 – 14 and August 24 – September 6, 2024

Skilled Worker Sales Tax Holiday: September 1 – 7, 2024

Sales tax exemptions on Baby & Toddler Clothing, Shoes, Diapers, and wipes are permanent.

