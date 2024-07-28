July 28, 2024


As summer break comes to a close, back-to-school season is in full swing. The National Retail Federation is estimating the average American family will spend at least $874.68 in preparation for the upcoming school year.

Here are some ways to save money— Monday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 11 is Florida’s back-to-school tax free holiday. This tax day was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Here’s what’s included:

  • Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles selling for $30 or less
  • Most school supplies selling for $50 or less
  • Clothing, footwear and accessories selling for $100 or less
  • Computers and related accessories selling for $1,500 or less (when purchased for non-commercial and personal use)

Here is a list of more sales tax holidays in the state:

  • Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday: July 1 – July 31, 2024
  • Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday: June 1 – 14 and August 24 – September 6, 2024
  • Skilled Worker Sales Tax Holiday: September 1 – 7, 2024
  • Sales tax exemptions on Baby & Toddler Clothing, Shoes, Diapers, and wipes are permanent.

Scripps Only Content 2024



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Looking for side hustles? Here's how Americans are earning extra money

Looking for side hustles? Here’s how Americans are earning extra money

July 28, 2024

Wabush mine has found new bid to save business, could inject $250M US

July 28, 2024

You may have missed

Looking to save money on back-to-school shopping? Here’s how

July 28, 2024
Looking for side hustles? Here's how Americans are earning extra money

Looking for side hustles? Here’s how Americans are earning extra money

July 28, 2024

Experience Better Document Management with PDF Expert

July 28, 2024

Wabush mine has found new bid to save business, could inject $250M US

July 28, 2024
Mechanics: Don't Buy These 8 Trucks That Cost the Most Money Over Time

Mechanics: Don’t Buy These 8 Trucks That Cost the Most Money Over Time

July 28, 2024
The Basics and How To Get Started

The Basics and How To Get Started

July 28, 2024