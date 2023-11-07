Local pros share 3 big ways to save money on a home renovation

When it comes to a home renovation project, no one wants to pay more than they have to — whether you’re in DIY mode or hiring a full-service renovation and design company. Wondering how you can save money and still get the home of your dreams? We talked to North Texas pros to get their top tips.

1. Know what you need (and what you don’t) out of your renovation project.

The way most people overspend on a home renovation is by simply not knowing how they use their home and what they hope to get out of the renovation. “I would say the very first thing to do is to sit down and make a list of everything you want to achieve,” says Farheen Charanya, owner and director of Dallas-based F+E Design Architects.

She says homeowners usually have a great idea of what they want their home to look like after the renovation, but they may not have a great understanding of how they use their space now versus how they want to be able to use their space afterward.

April Cook of East Dallas Interiors was tasked with updating this entry and dining space. The renovation is below. (Courtesy April Cook/East Dallas Interiors)

“Once we start to talk, that turns into really taking a deep dive into the flow of the space that someone wants to achieve” — and that’s critical. Charanya says taking extra time to sit down with a designer to figure this out can save you hundreds of thousands of dollars in some cases. “I had a client that brought me in a little bit later in their design, and they were putting on a second story. What they were actually looking for was better flow in the space that they already had. So they already had all of this space that they weren’t necessarily addressing and making the most use of,” she explains.

If you aren’t already happy with the way your home works for your family, putting money into updated finishes is a waste, adds April Cook, owner of East Dallas Interiors. “Poor planning is by far the biggest mistake. Don’t slap new finishes on top of a poor design.”

Cook and general contractor Standpoint Construction Company opened a wall and turned the dining area into a roomy living space. She says advance planning is essential in order to save money on a project. (Courtesy April Cook/East Dallas Interiors)

2. Choose a great team.

Don’t hire contractors, designers or other home professionals based on cost alone. You should interview them to make sure you have the same vision for your project; talk to recent clients as well. A team that really understands your end goals — not just what you want your home to look like when you’re done — will be able to accomplish those goals more quickly and easily, no matter what your budget is.

Cook took on the renovation of this primary bath, which did not offer the homeowners sufficient space. The “after” photo is below. (Courtesy April Cook/East Dallas Interiors)

The team you choose should also be able to outline every aspect of the project for you, says Cook, even some things you might not expect. “When you pull back the drywall of an older home, it’s common to find things like wood rot, poor electrical wiring, corroding plumbing lines or water damage.

“A ‘might as well’ mindset can also run up costs,” Cook continues. “Remodeling the bathroom turns into replacing the bathroom door, which turns into replacing all the doors. Now you need new door trim. The old baseboards don’t match the new door trim, so you get new baseboards. The doors and trim need to be painted, so you ‘might as well’ paint the walls and ceilings. A designer can help you think through all the affected areas and create a defined scope of work to avoid this domino effect or properly plan for it.”

The renovation by Cook and Standpoint Construction Company completely reconfigured the bathroom and gave it a fresh look. (Courtesy April Cook/East Dallas Interiors)

As part of that process, you can get a solid estimate. After all, the best way to keep your project affordable is to know pretty much the total price before you get started. Surprise costs and runaway timelines can make even the smallest DIY project unmanageable.

If you’re working with a contractor, he or she should be on-site every day, keeping the work on schedule and on budget. And by the way, determining the cost of your project requires knowing more than how much you’ll spend on materials. “Consider economic factors, such as interest rates, inflation and supply chain issues. Budget for homeowner-purchased items, temporary home rental, moving expenses, architect-designer-engineer, home furnishings and decor,” Cook says. “Factor in all the costs, not just construction.”

3. Look for efficiencies and discounts.

April Cook of East Dallas Interiors was tasked with giving a new look to this dated home. The result is below. (Courtesy April Cook/East Dallas Interiors)

Another way you can save money is by using efficient solutions rather than elaborate solutions. For example, walls with ductwork and plumbing cost more to move than walls that don’t. By keeping things simple and designing your solutions around areas that are easier and less complicated to move or adjust, you can keep your costs down.

There are also things you can do or buy yourself, says Cook. “Homeowners may consider doing their own demo and purchasing certain items — such as appliances, fans, specialty light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, cabinet hardware and door hardware — to avoid contractor mark-ups.”

Another way to save money is to look for items you can reuse from your demo, or visit a local recycling center to see what they have. “If you can reclaim wood or use other recycled materials, you can get these items for a fraction of the cost of new,” says Charanya.

The “after” image of the renovation shows an airy, updated design completed with Silver Star General Contractors. (Courtesy April Cook/East Dallas Interiors)

You can also look for discounted items at supply centers that cater to builders and designers. These places typically sell at volume; that means showroom models or even just something they have only one of might be discounted. The best way to find out, says Cook, is to just walk in and ask.

“Most tile, bath, kitchen and plumbing supply shops in the Design District will have an inventory of clearance or showroom models that they need to purge,” she says. “These items are typically marked 70-80% off retail.”

Scratch-and-dent items might even work if you know your layout before you go bargain hunting. “Appliance stores offer deep discounts on returned or dented products,” notes Cook. “Some cosmetic defects are on the sides of a product where it won’t be visible once installed.”

Keep in mind, though, there are some items you don’t want to try to purchase yourself. “Building materials, like wood, drywall, wiring, tile and flooring materials are heavy, breakable and hard to transport,” Cook points out. “You want the contractor to be responsible for these items — trust me.”