Little Shop of Horrors opening at Crestview High School in Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A nobody florist in love with his co-worker finds a very unusual plant that loves human blood. Sound familiar?

“Little Shop of Horrors” is being put on by the students at Crestview High School in Columbiana. The popular musical is about a florist named Seymour who discovers a plant that eventually ends up eating humans.





Crestview Senior Owen Bacon plays the lead character Seymour. Bacon says the shows the students put on aren’t just all for fun and games.

“This does bring in a lot of money for us. Our program is kind of self-funding so it’s really important that we keep putting on really great productions and keep bringing things in,” said Bacon. “So people from all over are coming in to watch our shows, and we get a whole bunch of money for the school while we’re at it, too.”

Coming this summer is another big production at Crestview High School: “Les Miserables.”

“It’s the Summer All-Star High School Musical Program,” said Bacon. “Auditions will be open to everybody in the area from South Range, Columbiana, Southern Local–any school in the county and a couple of schools right on the edge as well. We send out invitations and anybody can audition. We will take about 30 or so people from the area, as well as a lot of stage crew members.”

Little Shop of Horrors runs Friday, March 15, and Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. There’s also a Sunday matinee on March 17 at 2 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Crestview High School. For tickets and more information, visit Crestview High School online.