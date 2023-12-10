Little-known setting on your dishwasher to save on energy bills and you don't have to be awake to use it

ENERGY companies have a sneaky way of charging more at certain times of the day, but a setting on your dishwasher can help you avoid an upcharge.

Dishwashers are a luxury that takes nearly all the work out of one of the most tedious chores.

However, constantly running the appliance can quickly drive up your energy bill.

Home expert Bob Vila shared a simple hack to help avoid a spike in utility bills without having to revert to washing dishes by hand.

First, check with your electric company to see when their “peak hours” are.

These are the times of the day when electricity costs more due to higher demand, usually from midday to the evening.

Peak and off-peak hours can change with the season, or even the day of the week, so it’s important to understand the schedule.

For example, in New York City, electric company Con Edison’s off-peak hours are from midnight to 8 am from June 1 through September 30 only.

Off-peak costs are just 7% of the peak-hour charges.

But how does this tie into your dishwasher?

Most dishwashers come with a delayed-start feature that lets you start the cycle much later than when you load it.

If you have dinner around 7 pm and load the dishwasher around 8 pm, you can use the delayed start option to make sure it doesn’t start running until midnight when off-peak hours start.

Another money-saving dishwasher hack can also help your appliance last longer.

The average cost of a one-hour dishwasher cycle is around 23.4 cents, as per perchenergy.com.

However, adding an extra 30 minutes to the cycle by using the “heated dry” option could add an extra 50% to that cost.

It might not sound like a lot, but it adds up to an extra $3.50 a month if you’re running the dishwasher once a day. This adds up to $42 a year.

Luckily, you can choose the air-dry setting to eliminate that extra spending.

If your appliance doesn’t have that setting, you can crack the door open at the end of the cycle to let it dry naturally.

