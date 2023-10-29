List of investments suitable for creating an emergency fund
Over the years, many readers have asked us, “can I use X or Y investment for an emergency fund?”. Therefore it may be useful to list all such eligible investments and discuss which is suitable for whom.
Perhaps if you have just started your career and your net worth is low, the following statement may not excite, but with time it could: The instruments you use for your emergency fund depend on your cash flow and net worth. Net worth means all your investments (excluding the emergency fund) minus debt. Self-occupied property should also be excluded.
Let us begin with the essential investment trait suitable for an emergency fund.
It should be liquid. That is, you should be able to redeem it as quickly as possible.
That is it. Taxation, returns etc. do not matter. As your net worth grows, you can create a multi-layered emergency fund, as discussed below. Furthermore, always keep in mind that the size of an emergency fund should constantly be growing (with, say, 5% of your take-home pay). If you dip into it, it will gradually get replenished. All these thumb rules of “fund worth six months expenses” are only rough estimates. To handle reality, the fund ought to be much bigger!
1. Savings bank account: Coupled with a debit card and online access (which today is the norm), it is quite powerful. However, it is not prudent to use the same account for day-to-day expenses (the salary account) and emergencies, as it would be tempting to dip into the emergency fund even for non-emergencies. So we recommend using a separate bank account for this. Of course, we should still not use it unless it is an emergency! Like Dave Ramsey says, “Christmas shopping is not an emergency”. It is poor planning!
2. Flexi-deposits, fixed or recurring deposits: Again, when coupled with online access and instant transfer to an SB account or accessible via debit card. One of these two is enough for young earners.
3. Liquid funds, arbitrage funds, money market funds: As you get more established in your career and take on debt and more responsibilities (spouse, children, ageing parents etc.), you can diversify the emergency fund to these instruments. These are not instantly liquid but can handle emergencies where you can buy some time. Remember that these are in addition to SB acct, flexi-deposit acct etc. and not replacements!
4. Credit card: Once your networth has grown a bit – say, at least five times your credit card spending limit – this can be used to pay off an expense instantly. Naturally, the card dues should be paid before the next due date.
An emergency fund can handle small emergencies when your net worth is low. The fund will ensure your investments are not affected during this time. If misfortune results in huge unexpected spending, borrowing is the only option.
Once your net worth becomes significant, the lines between your emergency fund and your net worth blur. For example, say your emergency fund is about Rs. 5 lakhs (the fund should grow with your networth!). What you do if you suddenly had to spend Rs. 10 lakhs?
At that stage in life, you have options. You can simply redeem Rs. 10 lakh worth of stocks and pay off the sudden expense. Maybe you can make good the “loss” in a few months with your future cashflows.
We should focus our time and energy on accumulating options in life (involving both time and money) instead of worrying about petty things like, “how can I maximise my emergency fund returns?”
Do share this article with your friends using the buttons below.
🔥Enjoy massive discounts on our courses, robo-advisory tool and exclusive investor circle! 🔥& join our community of 5000+ users!
Use our Robo-advisory Tool for a start-to-finish financial plan! ⇐ More than 1,000 investors and advisors use this!
New Tool! => Track your mutual funds and stock investments with this Google Sheet!
Podcast: Let’s Get RICH With PATTU! Every single Indian CAN grow their wealth!
You can watch podcast episodes on the OfSpin Media Friends YouTube Channel.
- Do you have a comment about the above article? Reach out to us on Twitter: @freefincal or @pattufreefincal
- Have a question? Subscribe to our newsletter with the form below.
- Hit ‘reply’ to any email from us! We do not offer personalized investment advice. We can write a detailed article without mentioning your name if you have a generic question.
Join over 32,000 readers and get free money management solutions delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to get posts via email!
Explore the site! Search among our 2000+ articles for information and insight!
About The Author
Dr. M. Pattabiraman(PhD) is the founder, managing editor and primary author of freefincal. He is an associate professor at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. He has over ten years of experience publishing news analysis, research and financial product development. Connect with him via Twitter, Linkedin, or YouTube. Pattabiraman has co-authored three print books: (1) You can be rich too with goal-based investing (CNBC TV18) for DIY investors. (2) Gamechanger for young earners. (3) Chinchu Gets a Superpower! for kids. He has also written seven other free e-books on various money management topics. He is a patron and co-founder of “Fee-only India,” an organisation promoting unbiased, commission-free investment advice.
Our flagship course! Learn to manage your portfolio like a pro to achieve your goals regardless of market conditions! ⇐ More than 3,000 investors and advisors are part of our exclusive community! Get clarity on how to plan for your goals and achieve the necessary corpus no matter what the market condition is!! Watch the first lecture for free! One-time payment! No recurring fees! Life-long access to videos! Reduce fear, uncertainty and doubt while investing! Learn how to plan for your goals before and after retirement with confidence.
Our new course! Increase your income by getting people to pay for your skills! ⇐ More than 700 salaried employees, entrepreneurs and financial advisors are part of our exclusive community! Learn how to get people to pay for your skills! Whether you are a professional or small business owner who wants more clients via online visibility or a salaried person wanting a side income or passive income, we will show you how to achieve this by showcasing your skills and building a community that trusts you and pays you! (watch 1st lecture for free). One-time payment! No recurring fees! Life-long access to videos!
Our new book for kids: “Chinchu gets a superpower!” is now available!
Most investor problems can be traced to a lack of informed decision-making. We have all made bad decisions and money mistakes when we started earning and spent years undoing these mistakes. Why should our children go through the same pain? What is this book about? As parents, what would it be if we had to groom one ability in our children that is key not only to money management and investing but to any aspect of life? My answer: Sound Decision Making. So in this book, we meet Chinchu, who is about to turn 10. What he wants for his birthday and how his parents plan for it and teach him several key ideas of decision-making and money management is the narrative. What readers say!
Must-read book even for adults! This is something that every parent should teach their kids right from their young age. The importance of money management and decision making based on their wants and needs. Very nicely written in simple terms. – Arun.
Buy the book: Chinchu gets a superpower for your child!
How to profit from content writing: Our new ebook is for those interested in getting side income via content writing. It is available at a 50% discount for Rs. 500 only!
Want to check if the market is overvalued or undervalued? Use our market valuation tool (it will work with any index!), or get the Tactical Buy/Sell timing tool!
We publish monthly mutual fund screeners and momentum, low-volatility stock screeners.
About freefincal & it’s content policy. Freefincal is a News Media Organization dedicated to providing original analysis, reports, reviews and insights on mutual funds, stocks, investing, retirement and personal finance developments. We do so without conflict of interest and bias. Follow us on Google News. Freefincal serves more than three million readers a year (5 million page views) with articles based only on factual information and detailed analysis by its authors. All statements made will be verified with credible and knowledgeable sources before publication. Freefincal does not publish paid articles, promotions, PR, satire or opinions without data. All opinions will be inferences backed by verifiable, reproducible evidence/data. Contact information: letters {at} freefincal {dot} com (sponsored posts or paid collaborations will not be entertained)
Connect with us on social media
Our publications
You Can Be Rich Too with Goal-Based Investing
Published by CNBC TV18, this book is meant to help you ask the right questions and seek the correct answers, and since it comes with nine online calculators, you can also create custom solutions for your lifestyle! Get it now.
Gamechanger: Forget Startups, Join Corporate & Still Live the Rich Life You Want This book is meant for young earners to get their basics right from day one! It will also help you travel to exotic places at a low cost! Get it or gift it to a young earner.
Your Ultimate Guide to Travel
This is an in-depth dive analysis into vacation planning, finding cheap flights, budget accommodation, what to do when travelling, and how travelling slowly is better financially and psychologically, with links to the web pages and hand-holding at every step. Get the pdf for Rs 300 (instant download)