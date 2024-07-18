Liontrust Asset Management appoints new chair

Liontrust Asset Management has appointed Luke Savage as chair and non-executive director of the company.

He will take on the role from 20 September and will also serve as chair of the Nomination Committee.

He will replace the current non-executive chair Alastair Barbour, who will retire from the board of directors on 19 September.

Savage was previously chair of Chesnara plc and a non-executive director of Deutsche Numis, having held the position of chair of Numis Corporation plc from 2022 to 2023.

Prior to that, he served as a non-executive director of DWF Group plc and Liverpool Victoria Financial Services Ltd.

Savage’s career has also included senior roles in leading financial institutions such as Standard Life plc, where he was Group CFO, Lloyd’s of London, Deutsche Bank AG and Morgan Stanley.

He is also a qualified chartered accountant.

Liontrust CEO John Ions said: “Alastair has made a significant contribution to Liontrust as a non-executive director and then chair since 2019, with the Group’s AuMA nearly doubling over the past five years.

“Alastair has provided great guidance and advice, and I would like to thank him for all the support he has provided.

“We look forward to welcoming Luke as the new chair as Liontrust seeks to continue to develop the business and ensure we are well positioned for the growth in the savings market.

“Luke has extensive experience across the financial services industry, including in pensions and asset management, and this will be hugely beneficial to Liontrust in the years ahead.”

Barbour said: “I am proud to have been chair of Liontrust. The Group has built a great business; one that is in strong financial health. This is based on the hard work and dedication of everyone at Liontrust and I thank them for their contribution.

“I wish Luke all the very best as the new Chair from September. I will be watching closely, willing Liontrust on to further success, knowing that they can grow through their strong investment teams, distribution and brand. Luke has the breadth of experience, knowledge and ability to Chair Liontrust for its next phase of growth.”

Savage added: “I thank the Board for the opportunity of succeeding Alastair as chair. It is to Alastair’s and their credit that Liontrust is such a strong business.

“I have been impressed by the ambition and strategy of John Ions and Vinay Abrol, the talent they have in their teams and am confident that Liontrust can take advantage of the many opportunities that lie ahead.”