Lily Allen reveals the bizarre requests she’s had since starting OnlyFans to make money off her feet

Lily Allen, who recently started selling pictures of her feet on OnlyFans, has opened up about how her new business venture is going – including some of the very bizarre requests she has received so far.

The pop star-turned-actress, 39, recently set up her own account on the X-rated social media platform, which is used primarily for people to sell their own adult content, under the title ‘Lily Allen FTSE500’.

For £8 a month, subscribers can now gain access to a variety of images of the star’s posed-up feet.

During the latest episode of Lily’s BBC Sounds podcast, Miss Me?, the Smile hitmaker, who is married to Stranger Things actor David Harbour, lifted the lid on what her first week selling foot content has been like.

The actress revealed: ‘I have been creating foot content for the past week. My toe daddies are very happy with the content that I am supplying. It’s only feet.’

Her co-star and best friend Miquita Oliver jokingly asked: ‘How acrobatic are you having to get?’

Lily then replied: ‘Toe spreading is a big, big thing. They really want to see me spread those toes.’

Then, as the conversation took a more serious turn, the singer explained how her unique new hobby has actually left her feeling empowered.

She said: ‘I’m finding this actually quite empowering because having been very sexualised from an early age and literally everybody else in the process profiting from that sexualisation.

‘It’s actually really fun to be in power and in control of something that I find so silly.’

She concluded by jesting that not everybody has ‘got the arch or the spread’.

The idea formulated when Lily joked that she’d been told she could ‘make a lot of money selling foot content’ after discovering her feet had been ‘rated quite highly on the internet.’

She followed through with it and has already posted a number of exclusive pictures of her feet for her subscribers to access.

One of the pictures is captioned ‘sole trader,’ and underneath another, she wrote: ‘Just bought these at the airport. Will take them off later’

Sharing the news that she had officially launched her Only Fans over on her Instagram Story, Lily posted the link to her page alongside a snap of her painted toes

One of the pictures is captioned ‘sole trader,’ and underneath another, she wrote: ‘Just bought these at the airport. Will take them off later.’

Another photo is captioned, ‘summer pedicure,’ while another simply says: ‘Morning.’

While it’s not known how many subscribers she has, the account has got over 200 ‘likes’ since it was started.

Sharing the news that she had officially launched her Only Fans over on her Instagram Story, Lily posted the link to her page alongside a snap of her painted toes.

‘I have a lady who comes and does my nails and they informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare,’ Lily said previously on her podcast.

‘But yes, my feet are rated quite highly on the internet.’

Lily explained that WikiFeet is ‘a Wikipedia for famous people’s feet’ and that her nail technician thought she ‘could make a lot of money from selling foot content on OnlyFans.’

Miquita asked her: ‘Would you leave Miss Me? to just do foot content for OnlyFans?’ to which Lily responded: ‘Yeah.’

Lily, who is mother to daughters Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11, from her marriage to Sam Cooper, said husband David Harbour thinks her new business endeavor is ‘great’ (pictured in February)

Lily, who is mother to daughters Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11, from her marriage to Sam Cooper, also said husband David thinks her new business endeavor is ‘great.’

She said: He thinks it’s great. At first he was, like, not turned on, but he was like, ‘Is this a kink for you?,’ she said.

‘And I was like, ‘No, it’s totally not a kink’. But maybe there’s something in the power element of it that’s slightly kinky for me.’

She added: ‘I’m having my day in the sun.’