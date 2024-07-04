“Let’s Talk Money” by AIUB Business Club (ABC)

Money, as important as it may be, is only a tool – it can take you wherever you want, but it cannot decide the direction for you. Regardless of whether you’re already successful in business or just starting your undergraduate program, money management is an essential life skill. And in order to enable students to be able to do just that, on the 15th of June 2024 at the American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB), the AIUB Business Club (ABC) organized an interactive session titled “Let’s Talk Money”, presented by the Office of Student Affairs (OSA), in collaboration with the Office of Placement and Alumni (OPA).

The session brought together three distinguished speakers with years of experience in financial management, who shared their expertise and insights with the students, addressing their queries, and providing valuable suggestions on how to better manage their money in their daily lives. Mr. Roomee Tareque Moudud, FCMA, the Director of OPA at AIUB, inaugurated the event with his welcome address, highlighting the importance of practicing self-awareness in terms of one’s income and expenses. Mr. Amit K. Sarker, the Program Head at BRAC Microfinance and Mr. Sharif Shajib Ahmed, the Head of Taxation & Treasury at Marico Bangladesh Ltd. engaged the audience in enlightening discussions on money management for the students, like resourceful saving strategies and smart investment choices, equipping the audience to make informed and effective financial decisions. The session fostered a highly interactive environment, encouraging students to actively participate and ask questions that were addressed and answered by the respected speakers with real-life examples of their own journey from studentship to financial planners, ensuring a holistic learning experience for all the participants.

The event was concluded by Mr. R.T. Moudud presenting both Mr. Sarker and Mr. Ahmed with tokens of appreciation, in recognition of their valuable contribution to the proactive initiative of ABC. It was especially a proud moment for AIUB, as both the guest speakers are alumnus of the institution, reconnecting with the current student body as successful professionals in their fields. With the aim of empowering students with the financial literacy they need to navigate their personal and even professional finances effectively, such initiatives of the university continue to encourage students to acquire skills and knowledge to start building better lives for themselves today so that they, in turn, can help improve that of those around them in the future.