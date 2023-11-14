November 14, 2023
Learn Ways to Save Money, Improve Health and Reduce Emissions


BY KAREN BOSSICK

The Climate Action Coalition will host an “Electrify the Wood River Valley Panel Discussion” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at The Community Library in Ketchum.

Panelists will discuss cost-effective ways to move away from fossil fuels and ways to lower one’s carbon footprint. They also will discuss new technology and tax credits and rebates that are available to help homeowners, builders and even renters take steps towards a cleaner, more efficient home.

Panelists include:

* John Reuter: Owner Greenworks; green building consultant/solar installer

      Elizabeth Jeffrey: Climate Action Coalition founder; electrification early adopter

      Bill Harvey: Power plant engineer and electrification early adopter

      Mitch Long: Retired emergency physician and electrification early adopter

The moderator will be Scott Runkel, a Sun Valley Community School science teacher and sustainability coordinator and a member of the Climate Action Coalition.

Reserve a seat at https://thecommunitylibrary.libcal.com/event/11424293. The event also will be livestreamed and recorded to watch later at https://vimeo.com/event/3825849.





