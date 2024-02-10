February 10, 2024
Learn practical money management strategies at upcoming webinar


Illinois Extension media communications coordinator, Herbert Chavez, shares this article about a great financial education opportunity.

Herbert says: Navigating financial management can often seem overwhelming and intimidating, particularly for those uncertain about how to begin.

Studies have shown that financial stress can have detrimental effects on both physical and emotional well-being. Therefore, having access to practical financial resources is essential. These tools can provide guidance and strategies to enhance financial stability, tailored to address individuals’ unique concerns and objectives.

University of Illinois Extension offers the “Money Basics” series, a free monthly webinar to improve participants’ financial well-being through various money topics. This safe and non-judgmental series will also provide simple tools to use in everyday life. The series covers the psychology of money, the cost of debt, understanding credit, debt repayment strategies, savings strategies, and the keys to financial security.

“The Money Basics series is a non-judgmental way to learn how to manage personal finances and explore basic money concepts,” says Jamie Mahlandt, family and consumer sciences educator. “This webinar series offers research-based information on various topics to help you build a better financial future.”

All sessions are presented at 11 a.m.

• Psychology of Money, Feb. 14

• The Price of Debt: How much is too much?, March 13

• Understanding Credit, April 10

• Strategies for Debt Repayment, May 8

• Smart Saving Strategies, June 12

• Keys to Financial Security, July 10

Participation is free, but registration is required at go.illinois.edu/MoneyBasics2024.

For more information or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Jamie Mahlandt at knuf@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.

For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit extension.illinois.edu/ccdms , call 217-345-7034 or contact cburcham@illinois.edu.

